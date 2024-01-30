Plainsboro man charged with carjacking in theft of car from acquaintance in Wall

WALL−A Plainsboro man drew a carjacking charge after he and another passenger forced the driver of a car all three were in out of the vehicle, and then stole it, police said.

The three men were on their way to Asbury Park when the theft occurred on Interstate 195 at Route 34 shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.

“While this incident is very alarming, it is important that the public knows the three men involved knew each other and this wasn’t a random act of violence,” Wall Police Chief Sean O’Halloran said.

The driver was uninjured. Asbury Park police found the stolen 2023 white Chevy Malibu shortly after it was reported stolen, O'Halloran said.

City police arrested Biagio Toto, 25, of Plainsboro and Nicholas Grande, 28, of Belle Mead in connection with the theft not long later.

Toto was charged with carjacking, theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, three counts of possession of drugs and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, O'Halloran said.

Grande was charged with receiving stolen property, two counts of possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to make lawful disposition. He was released with a summons for a court appearance.

It was unclear whether the two men had attorneys.

