Plainsboro man killed in pedestrian crash with NJ State Police car

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – Authorities have identified a 50-year-old Plainsboro man as the pedestrian killed when he was stuck by a New Jersey State Police vehicle on Route 1 last week.

Donelle Miles was pronounced dead at the scene, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

About 5:55 a.m. Nov. 11, South Brunswick police responded to the southbound lane of Route 1 near Raymond Road on a report that a marked New Jersey State Police vehicle was involved in a fatal collision with a male pedestrian, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Detectives from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office responded and began an investigation, which is continuing, authorities said.

EARLIER: NJ State Police car crash that killed pedestrian in South Brunswick under investigation

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4328.

