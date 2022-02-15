Plainsboro man stabbed ex-girlfriend and her father, police allege

SOUTH RIVER – A 31-year-old Plainsboro man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder in the stabbings of his ex-girlfriend and her father, South River Police Chief Mark Tinitigan announced.

Borough police said they were dispatched about 12:21 a.m. Friday to a residence on a report of a disturbance where arriving officers found two victims on the ground with multiple stab wounds. Medical aid was rendered before the victims were taken to a local hospital, police said. An update on their conditions was not provided by police.

Jonathan Deavereaux, formerly of the borough, allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her father, according to police.

Deavereaux also was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and one count of a violating a final restraining order.

He was taken to the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center in North Brunswick.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kenneth Nale at 732-254-9002, ext. 123 or Detective Sgt. Bernard Mackiel at 732-254-9002, ext. 106.

