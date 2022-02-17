Plainsboro fatal police shooting under Attorney General investigation

PLAINSBORO – A police-involved shooting on Wednesday in which a man suffered fatal injuries is under investigation by the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.

The man's identity is not being released at this time and no one else was injured in the shooting, according to the Attorney General's Office.

A preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on Ravens Crest Drive at the Crest at Princeton Meadows Apartment Complex.

Law enforcement officers, including members of the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office, were outside a home when they encountered the man. During the encounter, one officer discharged his service weapon, fatally wounding the man. A knife was recovered near the man, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Officers and emergency medical personnel rendered first aid to the man who was transported to Princeton Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:10 p.m.

Articles of clothing, a knife and other personal items littered the ground surrounding a Plainsboro police patrol car next to a pool of blood.

"I heard it happen and I think they tased him before he was shot," one witness said.

The witness shared a video clip with a reporter, on which nothing could be seen but three distinct shots could be heard.

Investigators were seen going in and out of a unit believed to be associated with the individual involved in the shooting.

A shooting involving Plainsboro police Wednesday is under investigation.

No further information is being released at this time, the Attorney General's Office said.

The investigation is being conducted by the Attorney General's Office under a directive requiring the office to handle any death occurring during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in their official capacity or while in police custody. The directive sets clear standards and procedures for such investigations.

