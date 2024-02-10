Plainsmen girls outlast Fillies on the road

Feb. 10—A strong second half lifted the Laramie High girls basketball team to a 55-51 win over Natrona County on Friday night in Casper.

Junior Carson Milam led the Plainsmen in the first half with eight points, followed by senior Kylin Shipman with six and senior Addie Forry with five. As a team, LHS was 3-of-6 from the free-throw line through the first 16 minutes.

The Fillies (3-13 overall, 0-3 Class 4A Northeast Quadrant) netted a pair of first-half 3-pointers from Elise Swan and led 27-23 at halftime. Natrona County scored the final 10 points of the second quarter.

Laramie bounced back and outscored the Fillies by nine in the second half, including a six-point run at the end of the third quarter to give the Plainsmen a 40-36 lead going into the final frame.

The four-point led stuck through the final eight minutes, as both teams scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to give LHS the slim road win.

The Plainsmen finished 9-of-16 (56%) from the free-throw line, while Natrona County was 13-of-16 (81%). The Fillies also outshot LHS from beyond the arc by making six 3-pointers, including three from Swan.

The difference in the game came from LHS' ability to score inside. The Plainsmen made 21 field goals to Natrona County's 16.

Shipman led Laramie with 15 points after making a team-high six field goals. Forry finished the night with 13, and senior Bella Yates scored seven second-half points to finish with 11.

The Fillies were led by Lexie Ransom with 13 points, followed by Swan with 11 and Jos Berens with 10. Brynn Sybrant went a perfect 6-of-6 from the free-throw line and Cami Costello was 4-of-4.

Laramie (11-5 overall, 2-1 in 4A Southeast Quadrant) will cap the weekend against Sheridan at 11:30 a.m. Saturday on the road.

LARAMIE 55, NATRONA 51

Laramie...... 11 12 17 15 — 55

Natrona County...... 12 15 9 15 — 51

Natrona County: Ransom 13, Berens 10, Sybrant 8, Swan 11, Costello 6, Salinas 3.

Laramie: Shipman 15, Yates 11, Moore 4, Forry 13, Mathews 2, Milam 8, Martinez 2.