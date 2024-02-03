Plainsmen indoor track wins 3 events at Basin Nation

Feb. 3—The Laramie High indoor track and field team won three events at the Basin Nation meet Friday in Gillette.

The Plainsmen girls won two events during the one-day meet, while the boys team won one.

Lainey Berryhill won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5 minutes, 27.2 seconds. She was also on the winning 4x800 relay team with Libbie Roesler, Keiran Giraldo and MacKenna Schabron at 10:18.46.

Dominic Eberle won the Plainsmen boys' lone event, finishing first in the 3,200 run at 9:55.60. Eberle was the only boy to finish the race in under 10 minutes.

Berryhill, Schabron, Chloe Wallhead and Romy Hoyt finished second in the 4x400 relay at 4:13.19. Wallhead also finished third in the 400 dash at 1:00.81 and sixth in the 200 dash at 27.39.

Addison Fowler and Kierra Gardner tied for fourth in the pole vault at 9 feet. Kate Lewis finished sixth in the shot put with a throw of 37 feet, 0.25 inches.

On the boys side, Eberle, Fisher Frude, Josh King and William Brinegar finished third in the sprint medley relay at 3:49.38, and A.J. Sirdoreus was third in the triple jump at 41-5. Sammy Heaney finished fifth in 55 dash at 6.77.

The Plainsmen will return to the track next Saturday in Casper.