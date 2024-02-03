Plainsmen kick off conference meet with prelims

Feb. 3—The Laramie High boys swimming and diving team kicked off the Class 4A West Conference meet with the preliminaries on Friday in Casper.

The Plainsmen finished first in six events on the opening night. Tanner Lam touched first in the 200-yard freestyle at 1 minute, 51.23 seconds, Kody Mathill was first in the 100 butterfly at 56.21 and the 500 freestyle at 5:02.03 and Max Griffiths was first in the 1-meter diving with a score of 275.5.

The team of Lam, Mathill, Aiden Stakes and Kelan Stakes was first in the 200 freestyle relay at 1:32.90 and the 400 freestyle relay at 3:25.41.

Tristen Stakes also finished second in the 200 freestyle at 1:56.15, followed by Braden Rasmussen in third at 1:59.56. The Plainsmen placed three in the top six of the 200 individual medley, with Aiden Stakes finishing second at 2:12.53, Francis Richardson in fifth at 2:19.32 and Brock Rasmussen in sixth at 2:21.27.

Kelan Stakes was second in the 100 butterfly at 57.48, followed by Kevin Montez in fourth at 1:00.25 and Sam An in fifth at 1:00.61. Lam finished second in the 100 freestyle at 50.24, and Aiden Stakes was second in the 500 freestyle at 5:18.16, followed by Montez in third at 5:22.29 and Braden Rasmussen in fourth at 5:32.84.

Tristen Stakes and Brock Rasmussen finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 100 breaststroke at 1:07.07 and 1:13.85. Cody Loseke finished fifth in the 100 backstroke at 1:04.82, followed by Marcus Greene in sixth at 1:05.18.

Spencer Hyde was fourth in the 1-meter diving with a score of 209.7, and Kelan Stakes was fourth in the 50 freestyle at 23.33. The team of Braden Rasmussen, Montez, Tristen Stakes and Glade Parker was third in the 200 medley relay at 1:50.81.

The Plainsmen will close out the 4A West Conference meet with the finals at 10 a.m. Saturday in Casper.