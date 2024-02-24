Plainsmen start strong at Nordic state championships

Feb. 24—The Laramie High Nordic skiing teams had three finishers in the top ten of a 5k freestyle race on the first day of the state championships Friday in Casper.

Eliza Fay took third for the Plainsmen girls at 16 minutes, 27.33 seconds. Jack Voos finished seventh for the boys at 13:47.37.

Also on the boys side, Darin Binning finished ninth at 14:03.29, Flynn Arnold was 25th at 15:49.50, Sam Kaiser was 36th at 17:04.22, Miles Sawyer was 37th at 17:10.96 and Sawyer Layson 38th at 17:23.75.

Jackson Crain was 40th at 17:30.09, followed by Nathan Schneider in 41st at 17:34.39. James Specht took 45th at 17:57.67, Niels Wiederholt was 46th at 17:58.63 and Ezra Visser was 51st at 18:13.93.

For the girls, Morgan Gelwicks finished 20th at 18:13.08, followed by Anna Kaiser in 25th at 19:10.51. Melissa Bingham was next to finish, claiming 30th at 19:52.03.

Zeren Homer took 36th at 17:04.22, Caroline Bredehoft was 48th at 22:49.2, Annabelle Arnold was 50th at 23:10.31 and Julep Gray was 51st at 23:11.07. Colleen Sommerfeld was 55th at 24:36, and Poppy Link rounded out the team in 57th at 26:20.16.

LHS will finish out its season with a 10k classic race Saturday in Casper.