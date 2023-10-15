Plainsmen volleyball downs Sheridan in three sets

Oct. 15—The Laramie High volleyball team added another win improving to 26-0 beating Sheridan in three sets.

LHS dominated sets one and three winning set one 25-10, set three 25-5. The Broncs gave the Plainsmen a run for their money in set two losing 25-22.

Senior Maddy Stucky had the best game of of her stellar season tallying 30 assists, nine digs, six kills and three blocks. Sophomore standout Tessa Dodd was the primary beneficiary of Stucky's facilitation adding 13 kills.

"Everything worked well for us as a team today," Dodd said in a postgame statement to WyoSports. "It was a great day as a complete team."

Junior Michon Sailors had a well-rounded outing totaling five kills, three blocks and four digs. Sophomore Kierra Gardner and senior Anna Sell provided consistent defense for the Plainsmen adding 10 digs each.

Sophomore Ava Plassmeyer tied junior Jaidan Catterson for a team high two aces. Senior Sidnie Study and junior Carson Millam contributed when chances presented themselves. Study added to digs, Catterson four kills.

"We dealt with a lot of challenges today," Plassmeyer said. "We did a great job handling them especially in set three."

The Plainsmen will look to finish the regular season perfect next week going on the road Thursday taking on Cheyenne Central before closing out the regular season at home on Friday against Cheyenne East.

