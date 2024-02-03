Plainsmen wrestling drops pair of duals in Gillette

Feb. 3—The Laramie High boys wrestling team dropped a pair of road duals Friday, falling 39-33 to Campbell County and 65-12 to Thunder Basin in Gillette.

Against the Camels, the Plainsmen fell into an early 21-0 hole before winning seven of the last 10 matches. Tyler Gale (165 pounds), Cutter Trabing (175) and Westen Ennist (138) all won by pin against Campbell County.

Corbin Donner (120) picked up a 4-3 ultimate tiebreaker win, Caden Polson (126) won by 6-4 decision and Trenton Rogers (150) won by 9-7 decision. Zaden Seibel (132) won by forfeit.

Nathan Evans (106), Elijah Ponce (113), Isaiah Schmidt (144), Anthony De Santago (190) and Tyler Ennist (215) all lost by pin to the Camels. Jamison Bade (285) lost a 6-3 decision.

Against Thunder Basin, Rogers and Tyler Ennist were the only Plainsmen to pick up wins, with both coming by pin. Ponce, Donner, Westen Ennist, Schmidt, Traving, De Santago and Bade all lost by pin to the Bolts. Evans lost an 11-3 major decision, Polson lost a 10-9 decision and Seibel lost a 17-9 major decision.

LHS girls wrestling results were not provided before print deadline.

The Plainsmen will stay on the road to take on Sheridan in another conference dual this weekend. The Broncs will host LHS at 11 a.m. in Sheridan.