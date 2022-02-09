Plaintiff: Court ruling keeps Black vote ‘diluted'

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to halt efforts to create a second mostly Black congressional district in Alabama has led plaintiff Shalela Dowdy to fight harder for a leader who “cares” about Black voters. (Feb. 9)

