Plaintiff in lawsuit against ABK, Vanderburgh County cites fees, treatment

EVANSVILLE − During the time William Huggins was serving his electronic home detention sentence supervised by ABK Tracking, he paid them nearly the same amount in fees each month as the cost of his rent.

Unable to work because of a back injury and with his wife working part time at a local plastics company, Huggins' family has struggled while he serves a probation sentence on drug-related charges in Vanderburgh County.

Huggins detailed those issues and his alleged poor treatment by ABK employees in five pages of testimony for a class action lawsuit filed Tuesday against the privately owned Evansville company, Vanderburgh County and Circuit Court Judge David Kiely, who oversees the courts' probation department.

The lawsuit accuses the defendants of conspiring to "extort" money from the county's poorest residents and create what the suit calls a "debtor's prison" for those who can't pay high fees.

"I couldn't afford ABK's fees for electronic home detention, but I paid what I could because I didn't want to go back to jail," Huggins said in a written statement. "I did everything I could to come up with the money, even borrowing from my adult children, which was humiliating."

High cost of drug testing, monitoring through ABK Tracking

Beginning in October 2021, the Courier & Press published several investigative articles into how the arrangement between ABK and the courts led to probation violations and jail time for those unable to pay the high cost of their fees. The articles were cited in the lawsuit.

They stories reported on a no-bid, no-contract deal between ABK and the county that often forces those enrolled to pay more than twice as much for court-ordered drug testing and electronic monitoring than those in other county court programs.

Jeremy Schnepper, an Evansville attorney, and nonprofit law organization Equal Justice Under Law filed the 45-page complaint in U.S. District Court on Tuesday on behalf of plaintiffs Huggins and Hobert Keith Miller, as well as all who have been or will be charged fees by ABK.

"The response to it has been great. There has been an outpouring of support," Schnepper said. "I want to be clear, though: this is not calling for anyone's jobs. We just want change."

Huggins and Miller shared the stories of their interactions with ABK and Vanderburgh County courts in declarations given under a penalty of perjury that were filed with the lawsuit.

Miller has been on pretrial supervision since June while his domestic battery case winds its way through Vanderburgh Circuit Court.

"Even though I was not charged with an alcohol or drug-related offense, my judge (Magistrate Celia Pauli) put me on AAPS (Alcohol Abuse Probation Services). The judge didn't mention that AAPS was going to cost money, even though I qualified for a public defender," Miller said.

The Courier & Press reached out to ABK, Kiely and the county about the lawsuit but have not received any comments.

How has Vanderburgh County responded to the ABK lawsuit?

The response from county officials has been quiet as well.

Vanderburgh County Commissioners had little reaction to the lawsuit. Ben Shoulders said he hadn’t read it as of Wednesday morning, and that it was in the “county legal department’s hands.” Cheryl Musgrave said County Commissioners attorney David Jones told her to defer any questions about the lawsuit to him since it’s a “matter under litigation.”

“I am responding to you. But my response is the county attorney has advised me to have you direct your questions to him,” she said.

Jeff Hatfield, meanwhile, said he’d read the Courier & Press' story but hadn’t had a chance to review the lawsuit or speak with Jones. He said if he any comment, he’d share it after reading the suit.

Meanwhile, only two of the seven Vanderburgh County Council members responded to the Courier & Press when asked about the lawsuit. Council member Jill Hahn said she was aware the lawsuit was filed but didn't know anything more.

Longtime council member James Raben expressed support for Kiely.

"I can't really say anything about the matter because it's just something that really doesn't come before us ever. But I will say this, I do work with Judge Kiely on budgeting items for the regular courts and their staff," he said. "He always seemed like a very conscientious individual and extremely trustworthy. I've got all the confidence in the world that if there has been any wrongdoing that he'll get to the bottom of it and get it straightened out."

Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Judge David Kiely.

No alternatives to ABK services

Huggins said that following his April 2021 arrest, he was placed on pretrial supervision for about a year under direction of a county probation officer. During this time, Huggins said he was required to drug test at ABK Tracking once a week. The cost was $30 per test, amounting to $120 a month. He also paid the county a $60 monthly pretrial supervision fee.

Things went smoothly until February this year, when Superior Court Judge Robert Pigman sentenced him to 600 days, suspended to 300 days on electronic home detention (house arrest plus electronic monitoring) through ABK.

"I was not given any credit for the ABK fees I had already paid during pretrial supervision. Judge Pigman asked me if I could afford electronic home detention, though he didn't explain the costs to me. I felt compelled to say yes because the alternatives − either prison or work release, where you are in prison (jail) except when you go to work − would have been devastating for my family," Huggins said in the lawsuit.

Huggins explained that two of his six children still live at home and he cares for them while his wife is at work. Incarceration, he said, would be a hardship on his family.

"I didn't know how I was going to afford electronic home attention, but I knew that the alternative was certain financial ruin," he said.

However, home detention with ABK soon became a financial hardship, too, he said. Huggins was required to pay a $300 set-up fee plus an ongoing $112 a week fee and $35 one-to-two times a week.

It all came out to an average of $600 a month. By comparison, his rent was $675. And the costs were in addition to utilities, insurance, food, gas, expenses for the children and other costs.

The ABK Tracking office on Vogel Road in Evansville.

Huggins said in his first meeting with ABK, an employee told him "that she was not bound by the same laws as a regular probation officer and that she could drug test every day if she wanted."

Drug test payments were required to be paid in cash, yet a bank account for automatic withdrawals was required for electronic monitoring fees, and people who wanted to pay in cash are charged a $35 "processing fee" for each payment, Huggins said.

"ABK does not allow me to drug test if I don't have the money. I am not allowed to drug test even if I have some money, just not the full amount. On one occasion ABK officers (employees) refused to let me drug test because I was $5 short," Huggins said.

"Every time I go into ABK's office, I am required to scan my fingerprints as proof that I was there. If I don't have the money for my drug test, ABK officers (employees) will try to prevent me from scanning my fingerprints to make it look like I didn't make my appointment."

Huggins said in his statement that the first time he didn't have payment an ABK employee told him that not having money was not an excuse, degrading and insulting him.

"She said she was ordering me to get a job and that if I didn't get one, she was going to throw me out of the program, which means going back to jail because being on ABK supervision was a condition of my release," he said.

ABK filed petitions to revoke four times against Huggins between March and May, according to the lawsuit, prompting the judge to take him off house arrest and put him on the county-run Drug Abuse Probation Services (DAPS) instead. That means he only has to drug test once a week, paying ABK $128 a month instead of the $600 a month.

"I have been on DAPS since May 2022, but Judge Pigman said I will eventually have to go back to electronic home detention," Huggins said.

"Between pretrial supervision, electronic home detention, and probation, I have paid approximately $3,700 in fees, and I'm still hundreds of dollars behind."

