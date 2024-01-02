Plaintiffs plan to appeal ruling that dismissed a lawsuit to remove Trump from Va. ballot

Plaintiffs are expected to appeal a ruling by a federal district court judge on Friday that dismissed 19 motions aimed at removing former President Donald Trump from the Republican primary ballot in Virginia.

Judge Leonie Brinkema ruled late Friday in a sweeping order to dismiss the 19 motions, that included a lawsuit and request for an injunction, brought by two Virginia residents who sought to bar Trump from the ballot. The ruling came one week before a scheduled hearing in U.S. District Court in Alexandria on a motion to dismiss the plaintiff's initial complaint, filed by Trump’s attorneys.

“Although this increasingly litigated legal question of whether former President Trump may be disqualified from running for or serving in public office raises issues of the utmost importance in our democratic system of self-governance, the Court cannot reach the merits of plaintiff’s claims because it lacks subject matter jurisdiction,” Brinkema wrote in a 13-page opinion.

Roy Perry-Bey, one of the two plaintiffs, called the ruling a miscarriage of justice in an interview with USA Today on Tuesday and said he and Carlos Howard, the second plaintiff, are seeking legal counsel and exploring options to appeal the court’s decision in the coming days.

“While we respect the court’s decision, we believe the judge got it wrong,” Perry-Bey said. "We're just getting started."

In her opinion, Brinkema noted that the plaintiffs, who represented themselves, had “continuously flouted procedural requirements in their filings and misled the Court as to their ability to respond to defendants’ dispositive motions.”

Perry-Bey and Howard had filed a motion for the court to appoint counsel, but that request was dismissed as well.

“We have been doing a spectacular job trying to respond to multiple defendants, trying to respond to interveners,” Perry-Bey said. “To dismiss us out of hand is simply an abuse of discretion.”

The four-month legal battle

“Donald John Trump disqualified himself by engaging in insurrection and rebellion,” Perry-Bey said in an interview. “We didn’t create this.”

Perry-Bey and Howard filed their initial lawsuit seeking to bar Trump from the Virginia ballot in August. In their complaint, they argued that Trump should be barred from the ballot because he has been indicted on felony charges related to attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

The two filed a request for an injunction on Dec. 19 that sought to remove Trump from the primary ballot in Virginia. Virginia's Republican primary ballot had been finalized in mid-December. In their request, Perry-Bey and Howard asked the court to determine if Trump should be disqualified from the race due to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

They requested that the court compel the Virginia Board of Elections to remove Trump from the Republican primary ballot, and cited Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, also known as the Disqualification from Holding Office clause, which "bars anyone who has sworn to uphold the constitution and later 'engaged in insurrection' from holding office again."

“We’re not challenging his qualification, we’re asking the court to make that determination,” Perry-Bey said. “To say this is political advocacy, excuse my French, is bullsh-t.”

The Virginia State Board of Elections and Department of Elections filed its opposition to the request for an injunction Dec. 28. In it, the board argued that Perry-Bey and Howard’s request is meritless and cannot meet the burden for preliminary injunctive relief. The board asked that Perry-Bey and Howard’s motion be denied and stricken. The Republican Party of Virginia also filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on Nov. 21, and Trump’s attorneys had filed a motion to strike.

Roughly a dozen states across the U.S. had similar cases pending. One Dec. 19, the Colorado State Supreme Court ruled 4-3 to remove Trump from the primary ballot. In Maine, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said the “insurrectionist ban" in the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution applies to Trump and determined his name would be removed from the ballot. Officials have received threats following the decisions.

The state supreme court in Michigan rejected a bid to remove Trump from its ballot on Dec. 27, and on Dec. 29, California’s Secretary of State Shirley Weber determined the former president will remain on its ballot.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to take up the Colorado decision.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Court dismisses lawsuit to remove Trump from ballot in Virginia