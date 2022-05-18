Plainview man arrested Tuesday for burglarizing brother's Rochester home

May 18—ROCHESTER — A 24-year-old Plainview man was arrested on burglary charges Tuesday May 17, 2022. Police accuse the man of stealing multiple firearms from his brother's home.

Zachary Koetz allegedly had access to his brother's home on the 2000 block of Fifth Avenue Northeast and entered it at some point Monday to steal two Glock handguns, a shotgun and an Xbox, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The department is referring a second-degree burglary charge in the case.

The brother came home late Monday and did not notice the stolen items until Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement found Koetz at a residence on the 4400 block of London Lane Northwest. Koetz initially fled on foot but was apprehended by officers, Moilanen said.

He told law enforcement that he stole the handguns and the Xbox but did not admit to stealing the shotgun.

Moilanen said one of the handguns was allegedly sold to Omari Malcom, 18, of Rochester, who was arrested earlier this week after making a

TikTok video inside a Rochester Wal-Mart showing him with a handgun

.