Plainview man gets probation for soliciting child

Oct. 31—WABASHA, Minn. — A 23-year-old Plainview man will avoid jail time for sending sexually explicit pictures to a 12-year-old girl following a sentencing hearing in Wabasha County District Court.

Brady Lee Mangels appeared before Judge Christopher Neisen on Tuesday, Oct. 31, where Mangels was ordered to register as a predatory offender and undergo a psychological-sexual evaluation. He is also barred from having unsupervised contact with minors or vulnerable adults.

Mangels pleaded guilty to felony internet solicitation of children in exchange for dismissing a similar charge and no jail time as part of a July 2023 plea deal.

According to the criminal complaint:

Law enforcement began investigating Mangels on Nov. 1, 2021 following a forensic interview with a 12-year-old girl who alleged Mangels had sent her sexually explicit pictures on Snapchat and had sexually assaulted her over the summer of 2021. The pair met on a farm in Wabasha County where Mangels worked.

A detective found messages between Mangels and the girl where Mangels asked the girl for explicit pictures. The detective also found evidence that the pair had sent each other sexually explicit pictures.

Mangels initially denied sending the girl any pictures during a Nov. 21, 2021 interview but then said he may have accidentally sent the girl one sexually explicit picture. He later amended his statement to say he sent as many as 10 pictures or videos.

On Jan 19, 2022, detectives again spoke to Mangels who blamed the child for him sending sexually explicit images.

Law enforcement learned that Mangels was still working on the farm where the two met and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.