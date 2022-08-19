Plainview man given probation for burglarizing brother's Rochester home

Aug. 19—ROCHESTER — Zachary Koetz, 24, of Plainview, was sentenced to five years of probation Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court for the theft of several items from his brother's Rochester home.

District Judge Pamela King gave Koetz a stay of imposition on a felony theft charge Koetz pleaded guilty to in June.

A stay of imposition means that while the court records a guilty plea, if the defendant successfully completes their probation, the conviction is reduced to a misdemeanor.

As part of his plea deal, a felony first-degree burglary charge was dismissed.

Koetz was charged for stealing multiple firearms and an Xbox from his brother's home.

When law enforcement found Koetz shortly after the burglary, he initially fled on foot but was apprehended by officers, Rochester Police Capt. Case Moilanen told the Post Bulletin in May.