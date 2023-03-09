Plainview man sentenced to 30 days in jail for stealing from father

Mar. 9—WABASHA — A 24-year-old Plainview man was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years of supervised probation during a February 2023 hearing in Wabasha County District Court.

Zachary Chad Koetz was initially charged with several felonies for stealing from his father a day after being convicted of stealing from his brother.

Koetz pleaded guilty to four counts of felony theft as part of a plea deal that dismissed three additional felony charges of theft.

Koetz was sentenced to

five years of probation

in August 2022, for his Olmsted County case following a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge and felony first-degree burglary charge was dismissed. He was charged in that case for

stealing multiple firearms and an Xbox from his brother's home

.

According to the Wabasha County criminal complaint:

Koetz stole six firearms and an Artic Cat ZR 600 snowmobile from his father's home. Koetz was living with his father in Plainview at the time.

Koetz father alerted the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office to the thefts May 6, 2022, and an investigator with the Sheriff's Office was made aware of Koetz's connection to the burglary of his brother's home May 18, 2022, by the Rochester Police Department.

Koetz told law enforcement he had sold the firearms in different cities around southeastern Minnesota, two of which were sold to "drug dealers."

Koetz's girlfriend told an investigator that the snowmobile had been sold on Facebook Marketplace.

A warrant for his arrest was issued because Koetz left a drug treatment facility against staff recommendations and law enforcement and prosecutors were worried he would not appear for court appearances.