Plainview police are asking the public for help in locating a missing woman Fort Worth-area woman who was last seen last week while visiting friends in Plainview.

According to police, 29-year-old Brittany Ann Davoult was last seen on Sept. 29, wearing a white t-shirt and black tights.

Davoult is from the Fort Worth area and was visiting Plainview for a time. She was last seen on the 400 block of Elm Street, staying with acquaintances.

According to police, she was planning on heading back to her family in Fort Worth but her family said she has not made it back.

Police urge anyone with information about Davoult to call the City of Plainview Police Department at 806-296-1182.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Plainview police asking for help locating 29-year-old missing woman