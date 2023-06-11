Plainview police, TDCJ are on the search for an escaped inmate

Trent Thompson, 22, is an escaped inmate from the Formby Unit in Plainview, Texas. He was last seen at approximately 11:14 p.m. Saturday and was wearing a white prison uniform.

Plainview Police Department is working with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in the search of an escaped inmate.

Trent Thompson, 22, was last seen at the Formby Unit in Plainview at approximately 11:14 p.m. Saturday and was last seen wearing a white prison uniform.

The inmate was convicted of three counts of aggravated robbery out of Taylor County and Coleman County, as well as an aggravated assault on a public servant out of Coleman County.

Officials ask to not approach him, if he is seen, but asks the public to contact the local law enforcement instead. To provide information on his whereabouts, leave a tip with the Office of Inspector General at 1-800-832-8477.

