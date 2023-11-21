Plainville man dead after driving vehicle into Connecticut River

A Plainville man is dead after intentionally driving into the Connecticut River in Enfield early Tuesday, police said.

Officers responded to the Barnes Boat Launch on South River Street at midnight to check on a man who was reportedly suicidal and whose phone was pinging to the area, according to the Enfield Police Department.

Police encountered a 63-year-old man in a truck who appeared intoxicated, police said. Officers were trying to negotiate with the man to get him to step out of the vehicle when he suddenly drove “rapidly” into the river, according to police.

Police said the man remained in his seat belt in the truck and stared at officers as the vehicle submerged into the water.

A rescue attempt that was later deemed a recovery operation was assisted by Connecticut State Police and the Tolland County Dive Team, Enfield police said. The vehicle, with the man still inside, was found at 3:30 a.m. about 50 feet away from the boat launch in 15 feet of water, according to police.

Enfield police said they are still investigating the incident with assistance from the Plainville Police Department.