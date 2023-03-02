Plainville police investigating after pedestrian fatally struck by car

Plainville police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a passing car Wednesday night.

The man, who police have not identified but say was in his 40s, was struck while walking along Taunton Street near the intersection of Shepard at approximately 7:00 p.m.

The driver stayed on the scene and called the police, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office.

The victim was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Plainville Police are being assisted in the investigation by members of the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section of the Massachusetts State Police and the Motor Vehicle Homicide and Major Collision Unit of the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.

The name of the victim is expected to be released Thursday morning after his family is notified.

The Norfolk DA’s office says no charges have been levied at this time.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW