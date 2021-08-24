Plainville swim team leader won’t go to trial until April in child pornography case

Because of Kyle Fasold’s complex medical and mental health issues, it will be another eight months at least before the former Plainville swim team volunteer goes to trial on child pornography charges.

A federal judge ruled this month that jury selection in Fasold’s case will be put off until April.

Separately, more than a half-dozen civil suits against Fasold and the town are advancing. The town of Plainville this month filed a motion claiming governmental immunity, and a plaintiff in one case has added Fasold’s ex-wife as a defendant.

When federal agents arrested Fasold nearly a year and a half ago, the case stunned Plainville, a small suburb where many families have lived for generations.

Fasold had been a businessman, family man and community leader, and residents were shocked to hear accusations that he had secretly taken video of young Blue Dolphins Swim Club members changing in the Plainville High School locker rooms. He’s also accused of hiding his cellphone in a bathroom in his home to videotape girls who went to a fundraiser there.

Prosecutors described him as a predator who posted many of the pictures and videos on the dark web, a section of the Internet used extensively for child pornography and other crime.

Since Fasold’s arrest on federal child pornography charges, numerous residents have complained on social media that he should already have gone to trial. The case was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also by Fasold’s numerous suicide attempts while he was in custody.

Two weeks ago, U.S. District Court Judge Michael Shea granted the defense’s request to move the trial until April at soonest. Charles Willson, Fasold’s public defender, has not been able to meet with his client in months because federal marshals have been transferring him between various medical facilities around the country.

“While there have been telephone conversations and Zoom videos, the gravity of this case, the potential sentencings consequences, and Mr. Fasold’s physical injuries and mental health concerns, all point towards a need for in-person counseling,” Willson wrote.

Story continues

Fasold, 51, suffered crippling injuries in an apparently deliberate jump from a second-floor walkway at a federal detention center in Rhode Island, according to court documents. Fasold hit the concrete floor and has not walked since.

He has attempted suicide several time since and was transferred to a federal medical facility in South Carolina for long-term treatment. This year he was sent to a different center in North Carolina for an extensive psychological evaluation.

Willson wrote in a brief that it has been hard to track where Fasold is or where federal corrections authorities are sending him. Shea will review the case when authorities complete a mental competency report on Fasold but won’t begin jury selection until April 6.

Several girls and their parents have sued Fasold in state court, seeking damages for invasion of privacy as well as psychological trauma. Their names are not used in any of the suits.

In the case of Jane Doe 8 vs. Fasold, the plaintiff this summer added Angela Lastrina-Fasold — who was Fasold’s wife at the time — as a defendant. Lastrina-Fasold filed for divorce after the arrest, and it was granted later last year.

Attorney Luke Mario of the Mario Carter law firm wrote that Lastrina-Fasold allowed one underage family acquaintance to visit frequently; Mario contends that she was negligent because she knew her then-husband was frequently leaving his phone in the bathroom.

The plaintiff are also suing the town, which let the Blue Dolphins use the high school for practices. The lawsuits claim the town knew or should have known that Fasold was a danger to the young swimmers.

But the town has argued that the Blue Dolphins board allowed Fasold to serve as a leader and to attend team events. This month, this town’s attorney moved to terminate the suits, arguing that Plainville has government immunity from prosecution.

Attorney Thomas Gerarde of Howd & Ludorf LLC also noted the town denies responsibility for what happened, and called Fasold’s actions “unforeseeable, intentional and criminal acts.”