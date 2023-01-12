Plainville teen dies in Hartford shooting

A Plainville teen died from injuries sustained in a shooting on Wednesday night, according to the Hartford Police Department.

Police responded to the 600 block of Broad Street before 10 p.m. on Wednesday for a ShotSpotter activation. Police found a gunshot victim, later identified as 18-year-old Julius Rivera of Plainville, upon arrival.

Rivera was transported to an area hospital for treatment. He was pronounced dead on Thursday morning after 2 a.m., police said.

The Hartford Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.