Plaistow chief will not face charges, but state investigators have concerns

Jun. 25—PLAISTOW — Police Chief Douglas Mullin did not commit a crime during a heated altercation with a subordinate officer earlier this year, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

However, serious concerns have been raised about the integrity of statements made by police officers who witnessed the incident.

State officials opened an investigation into Mullin on May 4, after Jeff Padellaro, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters 633, reported that the chief assaulted an officer after demanding to see him in his office.

Padellaro said he expressed his concerns to Assistant Town Manager Greg Colby, the town's Human Resources Department, and selectmen. Town Manager Mark Pearson was excluded because of a close, personal friendship with Mullin, Padellaro said.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Timothy Sullivan wrote to Padellaro and Colby on Thursday, explaining that the state's investigation is over, but the town should take more action.

According to Sullivan, the Public Integrity Unit of the Attorney General's Office is responsible for reviewing complaints that allege criminal conduct by law enforcement officers.

In this case, Deputy Investigator Todd Flanagan and Investigator Scott Gilbert reviewed written statements, conducted recorded interviews, viewed and photographed the location of the alleged incident, and obtained video surveillance.

The two determined there is not enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mullin committed any crime, according to Sullivan's letters.

In his letter to Colby, Sullivan noted, "the investigation raised serious concerns about the statements provided by the officers involved."

Five officers, including Officer Anthony LaRose and the chief — the two directly involved in the altercation — were present for the incident.

"All five provided significantly different details about the incident," Sullivan said. "Thus, I strongly encourage the Town of Plaistow to conduct a full and detailed internal investigation to determine if any officers' conduct during this incident, and the subsequent investigation, violated department or town policies."

Sullivan noted that some violations must be reported to his office for possible inclusion on the Laurie List, formally known as the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule.

The list includes names of New Hampshire police officers and sustained misconduct reflecting negatively on their credibility. Specifics are blocked from public view.