Plaistow police chief sues Salem over 2019 response

May 18—SALEM, N.H. — Plaistow police Chief Douglas Mullin is suing the town of Salem and three of its police officers, alleging that they behaved badly during a response to his home.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court on the heels of an announcement that the New Hampshire attorney general is investigating Mullin for assaulting a subordinate Plaistow police officer at work.

Mullin's employment status at the department was unclear Monday. Plaistow police and town officials did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Reports show that on Christmas Day in 2019, Mullin returned home from a party and discovered that his 20-year-old son, Jake Mullin, had committed suicide in the basement.

A federal lawsuit filed May 10 alleges that Salem police officers Jeffrey Czarnec, Arthur Harvey and Michael Carpentier threw Mullin to the ground, "mashed his face into the driveway, put knees on his back and head, and rear-cuffed" him when Mullin attempted to re-enter his home after having been asked to leave while first responders attended to his son.

Mullin is now asking a federal judge to award him compensatory damages and attorney's fees for "permanent physical, mental and emotional injury and pain," as well as "mental anguish, suffering, humiliation, embarrassment, medical and other expenses." The lawsuit does not name an exact dollar amount being sought.

When asked about the timing of the lawsuit — a year and a half after the alleged use of excessive force — attorney Lawrence Vogelman, who is representing Mullin, said a backlog of cases and personal issues "slowed it down a bit."

"Shortly after, I did put the town on notice that I was filing suit," he said Monday, referencing a February 2020 letter to Salem Town Clerk Susan Wall.

Vogelman also said he was waiting for the outcome of a criminal investigation of Mullin for assaulting Salem police during the call for Jake's suicide, the same incident Mullin's lawsuit is based on.

Salem police Chief Joel Dolan said Mullin was not charged at the time of the 2019 incident, but civilian administrator Brian Pattullo requested that county officials investigate his behavior, as well as the Salem officers now being sued by Mullin.

The probe landed at the Grafton County Attorney's Office, Dolan said. Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway said she cited a conflict of interest and therefore did not handle the case herself.

According to Dolan, the decision to withhold criminal charges stood. The officers at the scene were also determined to have acted legally, he said.

Salem police reports state that Mullin injured several officers.

"I put my hands and arms up and advised him that he needed to stay outside, and tried to attempt to explain to him that I understood he was upset," Czarnec wrote.

He quotes Mullin as stating, "(expletive) you, I'm going inside, this is my house."

"He then proceeded to engage me and push me with a large amount of force in the center of my chest, driving me backwards and to the left into the truck that was to my left and behind me," Czarnec's report reads. "He then moved to my right side as if to try and get by me."

It is noted elsewhere in documents that Czarnec's shoulder was injured and continued to be sore the next day. He said a pre-existing injury was aggravated.

Mullin's lawsuit recalls what happened that day differently, stating that "grief-stricken," he "brushed past defendant Czarnec."

Several officers describe in their reports a struggle in which Mullin was brought to the ground in a grassy area next to the garage. He was told to calm down several times, officers say, and was eventually handcuffed.

Sgt. Stephen Lundquist — who is not being sued — wrote in a report of his own that later, "Mullin complained of shoulder pain. Due to his level of grief and complaints of physical pain, I removed the handcuffs from Mullin."

A separate report, written by Capt. Kevin Fitzgerald, reads, "It should be noted that Mr. Mullin is a former body builder that transitioned to martial arts, he's extremely strong. It took all three officers to take control of Mr. Mullin."

Also, "this is an obvious tragic situation. No parent should have to find their child deceased. ... I firmly believe that Mr. Mullin was overcome with grief and pain after finding his son. ... I believe he took his pain and directed it towards the officers and firefighters that responded to the scene.

In his lawsuit, Mullin alleges that Salem police have a history of "condoning and encouraging civil rights violations by police officers within its control."

Included within the lawsuit is a copy of a debated 2018 audit of the Salem Police Department, which calls into question culture, internal affairs and time and attendance practices.