Plan for 121-acre former summer camps properties before Brewster voters in May

As Brewster moves closer to deciding the future of the former Sea Camps properties, it has officially found a partner in the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

The conservation nonprofit, based in Lincoln, announced it will contribute $3.5 million toward efforts to conserve and enhance the one-time day and overnight camps: the 66-acre property on Long Pond at 500 W.H. Besse Cartway and the 55-acre property on Cape Cod Bay at 3057 Main St.

The Brewster Conservation Trust, a private land trust, is also joining the efforts, putting in at least $1 million pending voter approval of plans for the properties.

"The town will continue to own 100% of both properties," said Town Manager Peter Lombardi. "Public access will not be restricted, nor will residents/visitors need to be Mass Audubon members."

Residents will get a sneak peek at final reuse proposals, developed by planning committees for each of the properties, during a virtual community forum town officials will host from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. via Zoom on Thursday.

Brewster voters will decide at the May 11 annual town meeting on plans to reuse the former Cape Cod Sea Camps properties. The old camp office building is shown in a 2020 photo.

"At this point, both committees have finalized their respective recommended plans for each property, and the Select Board has endorsed those recommendations," Lombardi said.

The final proposals will be "shared out" on Thursday, "and residents will be provided with more details about proposed phasing and financing to implement the plans," he said.

Among the proposals are a combination of passive conservation and recreation uses, as well as affordable housing.

Vision for Sea Camps created with community sentiments

Plans were developed with comments from the community gathered during multiple forums and through surveys, all with an eye on the town's vision plan and local comprehensive plan.

It's all been in the making since voters at a special town meeting in September 2021 overwhelmingly approved buying the Sea Camps from the Delahanty family, which closed the camps in 2020 after decades in business. The property on Long Pond was bought for $6 million and the Cape Cod Bay property cost $20 million. Both purchases were ratified at a special election in October of the same year.

Voters will vote on the plans at the May 11 annual town meeting.

Select Board Chairman Ned Chatelain said there's been a lot of support for partnering with Mass Audubon and Brewster Conservation Trust "to help conserve critical portions" of the properties, and the town also has an eye on drinking water protection, in addition to a home for a community center and community housing.

“The town of Brewster recognizes the unique opportunity presented by these properties for generations to come, and we appreciate Brewster Conservation Trust’s and Mass Audubon’s willingness to partner with us in a way that balances a variety of public interests and reflects the diverse values expressed by our residents throughout the community planning process,” he said.

Mass Audubon will maintain the Cape Cod Bay property trails

Mass Audubon is giving $2 million of its pledged $3.5 million contribution toward reuse plans for the Cape Cod Bay property that was the main campus of Sea Camps and includes cabins and other buildings, a beach and what has become the town pool.

The organization would hold a conservation restriction on about 10 acres of the Cape Cod Bay property, affording protection to coastal dunes, a pond and woodlands, where it plans to maintain and enhance trails and offer nature-based programs in partnership with the town.

Aubudon additionally proposes to establish an informal nature center with office space on the Cape Cod Bay property and is looking to lease three renovated cabins for seasonal Mass Audubon employees.

Conserving much of the Long Pond property

The remaining funds the organization is giving — $1.5 million — would be coupled with funding from the Brewster Conservation Trust toward conservation and passive recreation uses of the Long Pond property.

Conservation Trust President Martin "Tino" Kamarck said this realizes the trust's mission to protect drinking water supplies, safeguard pond water quality and provide public walking trails.

"This protection of 56 acres is the largest land conservation purchase in Brewster since the town protected hundreds of acres in the Punkhorn in the 1980s," he said. Punkhorn Parklands conservation area is between Upper Mill, Walkers, Elbow, Hinckleys and Seymour ponds.

According to Mass Audubon, the organizations' partnership would protect 85% of the property under a conservation restriction. Here, too, Audubon "would provide environmental and outdoor education for all ages, including birding, guided walks, kayaking, field studies and a potential summer camp on the Pond property."

Mass Audubon President David O'Neill, in a statement, called the collaboration "a rare and extraordinary opportunity to protect the ecological integrity of Cape Cod while simultaneously promoting nature-based education to the next generation of outdoor enthusiasts."

Sea Camps virtual meeting at-a-glance

DATE: Thursday, Feb. 15TIME: 6-8 p.m.PLACE: ZoomLINK: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87558718803?pwd=ZElGRmVNNjRoa2VYZkxPYjFMdGQvQT09 or tinyurl.com/SeaCampsForum, or find the link on the town website at https://www.brewster-ma.gov/ (click on Latest News, then "Residents Invited to Attend Fourth Community Forum about Future of Sea Camps Properties"

MORE DETAILS: Most of the virtual forum will be a presentation by the design team and town staff, with the final 30 minutes reserved for a question-and-answer session.

Lombardi said the forum will be followed by additional informational sessions hosted by town staff and committee members, leading up to the final vote to approve the comprehensive plans at the May 11 town meeting.

"We also plan to open both properties up to residents on select dates this spring so they can tour them before they vote on the plans," he said.

MORE INFORMATION: For more information about the long-term planning process, Bay Property and Pond Property Planning Committee meetings, and interim activities at both properties, visit the project page, https://www.brewster-ma.gov/cape-cod-sea-camps-properties.

GIVE FEEDBACK: To provide comments to one or both of the committees, email bppc@brewster-ma.gov (Bay property) or pppc@brewster-ma.gov (Pond property).

