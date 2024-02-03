Plan accordingly: Construction to close portions of Ohio 562 for months. What to know

Portions of Ohio 562, commonly referred to as the Norwood Lateral or just "The Lateral," will be closed for several months throughout the year, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Sorry, folks. Your daily commute might be botched for a good chunk of 2024.

In a Thursday news release, ODOT announced "major highway closures" to give way for two phases an upcoming construction project on Ohio 562, which serves as an expressway between Cincinnati's Interstate 71 and Interstate 75.

Phase I of the closure: Ohio 562 eastbound

The first phase will close Ohio 562 eastbound from March to May.

March 10: All entrance and exit ramps to Ohio 562 eastbound in Norwood and Cincinnati will be closed starting at 6 p.m.

March 11: Ohio 562 eastbound will be completely closed from I-75 to I-71 starting in the morning.

May 23: This portion of the expressway is expected to reopen on or around this date.

Phase II of the closure: Ohio 562 westbound

The second phase will close Ohio 562 westbound from June to September.

June 9: All entrance and exit ramps to Ohio 562 westbound in Norwood and Cincinnati will be closed starting at 6 p.m.

June 10: Ohio 562 westbound will be completely closed from I-75 to I-71 starting in the morning.

Sept. 27: This portion of the expressway is expected to reopen on or around this date.

What is my new route with this construction?

Drivers will be redirected to alternatives routes because of these closures.

While Ohio 562 eastbound is closed, southbound I-75 traffic will be detoured by way of Forth Washington Way and I-71 North. Northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured by way of Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway and I-71.

While Ohio 562 westbound is closed, southbound I-7I traffic will be detoured via Forth Washington Way and I-75 North. Northbound I-7I traffic will be detoured via Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway and I-75.

Why is there construction on Ohio 562?

These closures are necessary for a rehabilitation project that will target the expressway.

"The project includes rehabilitating the mainline bridges over Paddock Road, Reading Road and Ross Avenue by replacing joints and barriers, painting, and sealing the structures, as well as resurfacing the Lateral between the Paddock Road interchange and Interstate 71," the ODOT release stated.

The department added that total closures are necessary because portions of the route under construction aren't wide enough to accommodate a single lane for drivers. Additionally, these closures will allow for a safer work zone for the construction workers.

When will construction on Ohio 562 be completed?

The Ohio Department of Transportation expects The Great Lakes Construction Company, who the department contracted for this rehabilitation project, to finish construction in June 2025.

ODOT spokesperson Kathleen Fuller said they do not anticipate any more total closures of Ohio 562 after September of this year. The remaining construction will lead to periodic lane restrictions, like short-term, single-lane closures.

