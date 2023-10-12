Plan to address animal welfare in Indianapolis

TechCrunch

As generative AI becomes embedded in enterprise software, one of the challenges that companies face is how to fairly price it to recoup the cost of running their content against foundational large language models like OpenAI's. Box introduced Box AI last May, bringing generative AI to the platform via a partnership with OpenAI. “So regardless of whether you ask a document question, you generate content in Box Notes or you go to a hub and ask a question, you get 20 queries per month,” CEO Aaron Levie said. At that point, they can dip into a shared pool of 2,000 additional credits that belong to the entire company.