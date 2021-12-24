Plan ahead for New Year’s Eve in Sacramento: Check out these restaurants, events near you

The time has finally come to cheer in the New Year. And for those that prefer to go out for the night, rather than stay in to watch the ball drop, the Sacramento area has some restaurants and events for you.

Here are some places that you, your friends and your family can enjoy on the night of Dec. 31. Be sure to get your reservations in early so you don’t miss out.

Restaurants

This list is subject to change. Remember, it’s always best to call ahead before going out on New Year’s Eve.

Fabian’s Italian Bistro - Italian

11755 Fair Oaks Boulevard, Fair Oaks

Fabian’s Italian Bistro is offering a special four-course prix fixe dinner for New Year’s Eve. Make a reservation here.

Revolution Winery & Kitchen - Modern American

2831 S St., Sacramento

Revolution Winery & Kitchen is offering a special four-course vegan and non-vegan dinner for guests on New Year’s Eve. You have a choice of seating in the dining room or wine cellar. Make a reservation online here.

Sauced BBQ & Spirits - Barbeque

1028 7th Street, Sacramento

You can make a reservation for Sauced BBQ & Spirits, but walk-ins are welcome as well.

Localis - Modern American

2031 S Street, Sacramento

Localis is reopening for New Year’s Eve, following a winter break beginning Dec. 19. Make a reservation online.

Flame & Fire Brazilian Steakhouse - Brazilian Churrascaria

963 Pleasant Grove Blvd. #100, Roseville

380 Palladio Parkway #305, Folsom

You can get a variety of rotisserie-cooked meats carved right at your table side at Flame & Fire Brazilian Steakhouse in Roseville and Folsom on New Year’s Eve and Day. You can reserve for either of the locations here.

Prelude Kitchen & Bar - Modern American

1117 11th St., Sacramento

Make a reservation online or by calling (916) 898-1071

Events

Sacramento New Year’s Eve Fireworks River Cruise

1206 Front St, Sacramento

You and your family can cruise on the Sacramento River for an hour and a half, as you ring in the New Year. There will be a DJ, small plates and champagne for your New Year’s toast. Depending on the weather, there may be a fireworks display too.

Kids under 3 years old are free. Admission for adults are $69.90 and children ages 4 to 12 are $49.90.

Crawl ‘Til The Ball Falls: Sacramento NYE Bar Crawl 2022

Location TBA

Enjoy New Year’s Eve with special drinks from top bars in Sacramento. You can purchase your bar crawl wristband on Eventbrite. Tickets range from $20 to $60 and you must be 21 and over.

NYE 2022 At Barwest

2724 J St., Sacramento

Barwest is hosting a New Year’s Eve party with DJ Gnarly Marsh. There will be a complimentary champagne toast when the clock strikes midnight and a photographer. Tickets range from $15 to $25.

Laughin’ in the New Year

1207 Front St., Sacramento

See comedian and actor Steph Sanders before the year ends at the Old Sacramento Waterfront. Tickets are $30 per person.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com.