Plan ahead for New Year’s Eve in Sacramento: Check out these restaurants, events near you
The time has finally come to cheer in the New Year. And for those that prefer to go out for the night, rather than stay in to watch the ball drop, the Sacramento area has some restaurants and events for you.
Here are some places that you, your friends and your family can enjoy on the night of Dec. 31. Be sure to get your reservations in early so you don’t miss out.
Restaurants
This list is subject to change. Remember, it’s always best to call ahead before going out on New Year’s Eve.
Fabian’s Italian Bistro - Italian
11755 Fair Oaks Boulevard, Fair Oaks
Fabian’s Italian Bistro is offering a special four-course prix fixe dinner for New Year’s Eve. Make a reservation here.
Revolution Winery & Kitchen - Modern American
2831 S St., Sacramento
Revolution Winery & Kitchen is offering a special four-course vegan and non-vegan dinner for guests on New Year’s Eve. You have a choice of seating in the dining room or wine cellar. Make a reservation online here.
Sauced BBQ & Spirits - Barbeque
1028 7th Street, Sacramento
You can make a reservation for Sauced BBQ & Spirits, but walk-ins are welcome as well.
Localis - Modern American
2031 S Street, Sacramento
Localis is reopening for New Year’s Eve, following a winter break beginning Dec. 19. Make a reservation online.
Flame & Fire Brazilian Steakhouse - Brazilian Churrascaria
963 Pleasant Grove Blvd. #100, Roseville
380 Palladio Parkway #305, Folsom
You can get a variety of rotisserie-cooked meats carved right at your table side at Flame & Fire Brazilian Steakhouse in Roseville and Folsom on New Year’s Eve and Day. You can reserve for either of the locations here.
Prelude Kitchen & Bar - Modern American
1117 11th St., Sacramento
Make a reservation online or by calling (916) 898-1071
Events
Sacramento New Year’s Eve Fireworks River Cruise
1206 Front St, Sacramento
You and your family can cruise on the Sacramento River for an hour and a half, as you ring in the New Year. There will be a DJ, small plates and champagne for your New Year’s toast. Depending on the weather, there may be a fireworks display too.
Kids under 3 years old are free. Admission for adults are $69.90 and children ages 4 to 12 are $49.90.
Crawl ‘Til The Ball Falls: Sacramento NYE Bar Crawl 2022
Location TBA
Enjoy New Year’s Eve with special drinks from top bars in Sacramento. You can purchase your bar crawl wristband on Eventbrite. Tickets range from $20 to $60 and you must be 21 and over.
NYE 2022 At Barwest
2724 J St., Sacramento
Barwest is hosting a New Year’s Eve party with DJ Gnarly Marsh. There will be a complimentary champagne toast when the clock strikes midnight and a photographer. Tickets range from $15 to $25.
Laughin’ in the New Year
1207 Front St., Sacramento
See comedian and actor Steph Sanders before the year ends at the Old Sacramento Waterfront. Tickets are $30 per person.
What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com.