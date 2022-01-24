Plan ahead for tax season in California: Here are important dates you don’t want to miss

Tax season has officially started.

And for some, that means confusion and frustration. Especially in a year when the Internal Revenue Service will be difficult to reach with questions.

Here are the important deadlines and forms:

When is the last day to file my taxes?

The last day to file your tax return for 2021 is April 18, but you should get ahead of the curve to avoid holdups.

The deadline, while typically on the 15th, was moved to the following Monday because Washington, D.C., observes Emancipation Day on April 15 this year.

The federal tax season opened Monday, and the IRS told reporters that the key to getting a timely refund is to make sure the return is accurate, filed electronically and can be direct deposited.

Can I get an extension?

If you want an automatic six-month extension to file your tax return, file form 4868 and pay what you estimate you owe in taxes to avoid penalties and interest.

Then, file form 1040 or form 1040-SR by Oct. 17.

In past pandemic years, the IRS has extended the filing deadline for all taxpayers. However, it has not done so in 2022.

For more information visit the IRS 2022 tax calendar.

Forms

STATE FORMS

FEDERAL FORMS

Form 1040 and form 1040-SR - U.S. individual income tax return

Form W-4 - Complete this form so your employer can withhold the correct federal income tax from your pay.

Form 941 - This form is for employers who withhold income taxes, social security tax or Medicare tax from employee’s paychecks or who must pay the employer’s portion of social security or Medicare tax.

Form W-2 - Employers must file a form W-2 for each employee whose income, social security or Medicare tax was withheld.

Form W-7 - Get or renew an individual taxpayer identification number for federal tax purposes if you aren’t eligible for a social security number.

Form 9465 - Use this form to request a monthly installment plan if you cannot pay the full amount you owe shown on your tax return (or on a notice we sent you).

For more federal forms visit the official IRS website. For more filing deadlines visit the State of California Franchise Tax Board’s website.

