Plan ahead when traveling with your dog for the holidays

Dec. 2—Experts said whether you are driving or flying with your dog during the holiday season, you should be prepared when traveling with your pet.

"It's all about planning ahead, really," said Decatur veterinarian Dr. Steve Osborne of Osborne Animal Clinic. "Their life is going to be altered in a variety of ways depending on where they go and how far they go. You want to make sure that all of the things that will make them do better and withstand those changes in those new environments, the better off things are."

Take your dog's food and water from home with you when you drive somewhere with your dog for the holidays, Osborne said.

"Decatur city water or Hartselle city water may not taste just like Little Rock, Arkansas, water," he said. "I would take a couple of gallons of that. At the very least you can begin mixing it."

Osborne said to also take some of your dog's toys or things that will make them feel comfortable. Also, he said, be mindful of the weather.

"Remember that you may leave here, and the weather is 60 degrees, but when you get to Little Rock, it might be 35 degrees," Osborne said. "If you're off someplace and you didn't bring adequate clothing, especially this time of year, that could be uncomfortable for them or bad for them. So, think about weather and clothing attire for your animal."

Osborne said some dogs can ride in the seat while others are better in carriers.

"If they bounce around and are nervous in the car, they may do better in the carrier," he said. "They might be more comfortable in that, especially if they are carrier trained, with their blanket in there or their toys and stuff. Wherever they're the less bothersome to you and the less nervous to them, is where they need to be."

Wherever the dog rides, Osborne said, they need to be secure.

"I would consider a seatbelt harness attachment if they're going to not ride in a carrier," he said. "If they're going to be in the carrier, I recommend fixing the carrier in some way to the back or whatever."

Osborne said some dogs are good travelers while others are not.

"Your nervous dogs that don't ride in the car a lot may get excited, they may get carsick, they may get anxious, they may get overactive," he said. "In some of those cases, there's a variety of different levels of tranquilizers and things that can be used if your dog is not a good traveler."

There are preventative measures that can be taken if you think your dog might get carsick, Osborne said.

"The best thing to prevent carsickness is to withhold food and water for a few hours before you leave," he said. "Then no food on the trip, just small amounts of water. If they don't have anything on their stomach it tends to lessen them getting car sick."

Osborne said to stop for potty breaks for your dog every two to 2 1/2 hours.

"They're probably not going to want to pee all that time, but if they don't pee and then they get back in the car, they may not realize that they're going to not have another opportunity for another two hours, so you've got to give them plenty of opportunities," he said. "Walk around, spend some time. They're not just going to jump right out and pee or poop; they've got to walk around some."

Osborne said to make sure your dog's collar and harness fit correctly so they do not get away when you take them out of the car.

Osborne said there are preventative measures to take if you are flying with your dog, as well. He said most of the preparations for flying are the same as driving with your dog except most airlines will require a health certificate.

"You have to visit your veterinarian to have that examination done, forms filled out and that sort of stuff," Osborne said. "You'll have to present that to your airline to let them on the plane either as cargo or with the passengers riding along. That I would only recommend for dogs that are very calm, easy going with people."

Osborne said dogs must stay in a carrier when riding along with the passengers.

"I would do that for only the best travelers, the most experienced travelers and maybe tranquilization is something that a large percentage of them might need because they just can't be upset," he said.

Talyn Walton, Huntsville International Airport public relations assistant, said to check with your airline's website for guidelines about your dog on the airplane and for pricing, as each airline is different. However, she said there are rules to follow while your dog is in the airport.

"They have to remain in their carrier; they cannot be on their leash and walking around," Walton said. "Service dogs have different rules than just your companion. They don't have to be in a carrier, they can be walking with you."

There are designated places at the airport, Walton said, for your dog to relieve itself.

"We have two areas where the dog can use the restroom," she said. "There's one on the concourse and one outside."

Walton said it is common for dogs to fly in and out of Huntsville International Airport.

"We see dogs pretty often," she said. "It's not just during the holidays, really at all times."

