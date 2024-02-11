‘Plan ahead;’ Troopers warn against driving under the influence during the Super Bowl weekend

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be cracking down on impaired drivers during the Superbowl weekend.

During the 2023 Super Bowl, OSHP troopers made 48 OVI arrests from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. During the 24 hours, one person died in a crash that was determined to be OVI-related. On top of that, 26 OVI-related crashes injured 15 people.

Troopers are asking you to do your part and remind your friends and family that ‘Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.’

OSHP is reminding people to not drive while under the influence, and if you are hosting a Super Bowl party, make sure your guests have a safe way to and from their destination. They also remind people to not serve alcohol to anyone under 21 years of age.

“Plan ahead and designate a sober driver,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “Troopers know all too well the dangers of driving intoxicated. The consequences can be deadly and life-changing.”

If you see dangerous driving on Ohio Roadways, you should call #677 to report it.