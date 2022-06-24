Plan B is still available after Roe was overturned. Here’s how to access it in NC.

Plan B, also called the “morning after pill,” is an over-the-counter pill that lowers the chances of becoming pregnant if taken after you have unprotected sex.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Plan B and other brands of morning after pills are still available in North Carolina and can help you prevent an unwanted pregnancy.

Where can you access Plan B? How much does it cost? Can insurance cover the cost?

Using information from Planned Parenthood, we’ve compiled answers to those questions and more.

Here’s what to know about accessing Plan B in North Carolina.

What is Plan B?

Plan B is one of several over-the-counter brands of levonorgestrel, commonly called “morning after” pills. These pills are available without a prescription.

Morning after pills, when taken after unprotected sex, can lower the risk of becoming pregnant.

▪ The sooner you take the pill, the more effective it is at preventing pregnancy. You should take the pill as soon as you can following unprotected sex.

▪ If you take it within three days of having unprotected sex, the morning after pill can reduce the chance of becoming pregnant by 75-89%, according to Planned Parenthood.

▪ You can take the pill up to five days after unprotected sex, but it’s better to take within three days.

While Plan B — its official name is Plan B One-Step — is a common brand of levonorgestrel, there are other brands and names of the drug available over-the-counter, including:

Take Action

My Way

Option2

Preventeza

AfterPill

Aftera

EContra

All of these brands of levonorgestrel have the same amount of medicine and the same effectiveness, and they all work the same way, Planned Parenthood says.

Note: Plan B may not work for people who weigh more than 165 pounds, Planned Parenthood says.

Ella, another type of morning after pill, is not available over-the-counter and requires a prescription, but it may be more effective for people who weigh more than 165 pounds. A copper IUD may also be a good pregnancy prevention option for these people.

Who can buy Plan B?

There are no age or gender requirements to buy Plan B, Planned Parenthood says.

You do not need a prescription to buy Plan B. You also do not need to show any form of ID to buy Plan B.

Are there side effects from taking Plan B?

“Plan B side effects aren’t super common,” Planned Parenthood says.

After you take the morning after pill, your next period may be different than what you’re used to — it could come earlier or later than normal, or it could be heavier or lighter. You may experience no change in your period after taking it.

Other possible side effects from taking Plan B include an upset stomach, dizziness and light-headedness. Your breasts may also be sore or tender after taking the pill.

Note: If you throw up within two hours of taking Plan B, it will not work and you will need to take it again, Planned Parenthood says.

Where can you buy Plan B in NC?

Plan B and other brands of levonorgestrel are available over-the-counter at drug stores and pharmacies, as well as some local health department clinics and other family planning centers, such as Planned Parenthood.

There are nine Planned Parenthood locations in North Carolina, including three in the Triangle, where you should be able to access Plan B without an appointment:

▪ Raleigh — 100 S. Boylan Ave.; 919-833-7526

▪ Durham — 105 Newsom St., Suite 101; 919-286-2872

▪ Chapel Hill — 1765 Dobbins Dr.; 919-942-7762

Depending on where you go to buy morning after pills, the pills may be held in a locked case or behind a pharmacy counter, but they are still available without a prescription and you do not need to show ID to buy them. You may need to simply ask a store employee for help getting the pills.

How much does Plan B cost?

Plan B One-Step generally costs between $40-$50.

Generic brands of Plan B, such as Take Action, My Way, Option 2, Preventeza, My Choice, Aftera and EContra, will generally cost less — between $11-$45, Planned Parenthood says.

AfterPill, a generic brand of levonorgestrel, is available online for $20 plus shipping, but it will not ship fast enough for it to arrive to you if you need it immediately. However, you may choose to order AfterPill and keep a stock for future instances when you might need it.

The News & Observer has reached out to Planned Parenthood to see how much Plan B costs at North Carolina locations, but has not heard back.

Remember: The brand of levonorgestrel you take doesn’t matter — they all have the same amount of medicine and the same effectiveness, and they all work the same way, regardless of whether it’s a generic or name brand or how much you pay for it.

Does insurance or Medicaid cover the cost of Plan B?

“If you have health insurance or Medicaid, there’s a good chance you can get Plan B for free,” Planned Parenthood says — but you will most likely have to ask your doctor to write you a prescription for it in order for your insurance to cover the cost.

▪ Even though a prescription is not required to buy Plan B, insurance companies generally will not pay for it unless you have a prescription, Planned Parenthood says.

▪ A May 2021 document from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says that emergency contraceptives, including Plan B, are available to North Carolina Medicaid enrollees with a prescription if they meet criteria including being a North Carolina resident and of childbearing age.

Whether you are enrolled in Medicaid or private health insurance, you should check with your insurance provider to see what they require in order to cover the cost morning after pills.

▪ Because health insurers will generally require you to have a prescription for Plan B in order to cover the cost, it’s a good idea to seek out a prescription proactively, before you think you will need it. You can keep the Plan B you receive with the prescription until you’re ready to use it.

The N&O has reached out to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina to confirm the processes required to cover Plan B costs under Medicaid and private insurance, but has not heard back.