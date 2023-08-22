Plan to ban use of snare traps in Scotland

Only a small number of land managers are know to use the traps for controlling certain wildlife, such as foxes

The Scottish government is proposing a complete ban on snare traps.

The thin wire nooses are used for controlling wildlife considered to be pests, such as foxes and rabbits.

Animal welfare charities have been calling for a ban, saying the traps are cruel and catch and kill other wild animals and also pets.

The government has started a consultation on its plans, which includes extending the Scottish SPCA's powers to investigate wildlife crimes.

It has been proposed giving the charity's inspectors more authority to search, examine and seize evidence in incidents of illegal hunting and killing of animals.

Landowners organisation Scottish Land and Estates and the Scottish Gamekeepers Association said the snares should be replaced with a type of trap designed to restrain foxes, but allows larger animals such as badgers and deer to break free.

Environment Minister Gillian Martin said the persecution of wildlife continued to blight rural communities.

She said: "Snare traps lead to unnecessary suffering for animals and these proposals are part of our ongoing efforts to ensure that wildlife management is both sustainable and humane.

"Currently, only a small number of farmers and land managers use snare traps.

"More effective and humane forms of managing wildlife are available and we will continue to support the industry to make use of these methods."

The Scottish SPCA welcomed the Scottish government's proposals.

'Unacceptable suffering'

Chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: "Animals that are caught in snares can be caused unimaginable physical and mental anguish.

"Following reports from members of the public, we have found domestic animals, protected species and target animals that have all suffered dreadfully in both illegal and legal snares."

He added: "A ban on all snaring is the only way to stop this unacceptable suffering.

The new provisions could be included in the Scottish government's upcoming Wildlife Management and Muirburn (Scotland) Bill.

The consultation runs until 3 October.

Broadcaster Chris Packham has welcomed the Scottish government's consultation

According to the Scottish government, most European countries do not permit the use of the snare traps.

Scottish Land and Estates said measures were needed to control animals that preyed on ground-nesting birds.

Moorland director Ross Ewing said: "It is deeply regrettable that, at a critical moment in efforts to sustain biodiversity in rural Scotland, the Scottish government is moving towards a ban on the use of snares, thereby removing another tool to manage predation pressure on vulnerable species.

"Ground-nesting birds such as curlew and lapwing were once common but are now red-listed species and are at risk from generalist predators, including foxes.

"Being able to undertake sensible predator control using legally set snares has helped to ensure those birds can breed and have the chance to maintain viable populations."

Animal welfare charity OneKind has welcomed the consultation.

Its patron, broadcaster Chris Packham, said: "What excellent news, and a potential win for wildlife, today.

"These torture devices ought to have been banned a long time ago and I'm glad that the Scottish government has finally recognised snares for the unacceptably cruel traps that they are."