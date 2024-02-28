Plan Commission approves plans for Chipotle and Valvoline stores

Feb. 28—ANDERSON — The final hurdle for the opening of two new businesses in Anderson has been cleared.

The Anderson Plan Commission Tuesday unanimously approved the replat for the planned Valvoline Oil Change and Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 5800 block of Scatterfield Road.

The site was the former location of a Steak 'N Shake restaurant.

Tim Stires, assistant director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said it was the last stop required before the two developments could move forward.

He said it is believed the Steak 'N Shake is looking at a location south of the Texas Roadhouse on the property that was once a go-kart track.

"We worked with the staff on the easements to make sure the two developments could take place," Steve Servies with Servies Surveying and Engineering, said.

The Plan Commission approved a request by Jerry Alexander to rezone three lots in the 2500 block of Delaware Street for the construction of up to four one-bedroom units.

The Anderson City Council has to approve the rezoning request.

Stires said the prior zoning would not have allowed for a three or four apartment unit.

An existing house on the property was demolished by the city through the blight elimination program.

Alexander said he purchased the three lots at the county's tax sale.

"Just about every house in the area is a rental," he said. "We own seven lots in the area and plan to build duplexes in the future."

Alexander said in the past he talked with Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority, and learned there was a need for one bedroom housing units with one bathroom.

"We want to build to accommodate a need in the community," he said. "It just made sense to build a four-unit building."

Alexander said construction should start this year.

Along with his partners, Alexander owns property across the street from the location with the intention to develop more housing units in the future.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.