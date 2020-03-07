I plan to continue flying even as coronavirus spreads globally. Here's how I intend to avoid all human contact in airports using technology.

Jaromir Chalabala / EyeEm / Getty Images

The spread of coronavirus has lead to a reduction in travel but for some, flying remains a necessity and most flights are still operating as normal.

Technology has made it easier to avoid human contact at airports which is proving to be vital as COVID-19 spreads globally.

Mobile boarding passes and near-field communication payment apps greatly reduce unnecessary touching and contact.

Despite the continued spread of COVID-19 and reported cases of coronavirus, I plan to keep flying and not take financial losses by canceling my scheduled trips.

Though I'm not concerned with contracting the virus while overseas more so than at home, especially as the rising number of reported cases in my home state of New York has led to Governor Cuomo declaring a state of emergency, I will be taking precautions and rely more on travel technologies than before.

Technology has largely reduced the need for human interaction when it comes to air travel. The internet and mobile apps, in particular, have eliminated the need for most human-to-human contact when flying.

The first tech wave came with online check-in and self-serve check-in kiosks where flyers could change seats and print boarding passes without ever speaking to another person. The next evolution came soon afterward with airlines developing mobile applications that gave more power to flyers by allowing them to make changes without access to a computer or having to call the airline.

While the continued improvement of such technology has made for a more seamless travel experience for most, it also has the potential benefit of protecting flyers from the spread of germs that can lead to illnesses such as coronavirus.

Though the demand for air travel has largely declined in recent weeks due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, flights are still going and traveling remains a necessity for many. Airlines have been doing their part in cleaning aircraft and facilities but the human factor remains somewhat uncontrollable.

Here's how to I plan to use technology to master the art of isolation when it comes to flying in the age of coronavirus.

Avoiding the check-in desk and kiosk at the airport by checking-in for flights online

Online check-in and the expansion of mobile airline apps have largely made the airport check-in process obsolete, with passengers being able to select seats and print boarding passes from their homes. Using either of these methods, the need for interacting with a check-in agent or using a check-in kiosk with screens that have been touched by countless travelers.

In most cases, there is nothing that can be done on a check-in kiosk that cannot be done on a mobile app, including changing flights and purchasing checked baggage allowance.

I always check-in online 24 hours before a flight to ensure that all required information is input and I am able to get a seat selection so I don't need to visit an agent at the airport. Notably, I plan to travel with a carry-on bag to avoid checking luggage.

Some cases will require either visiting a check-in kiosk or going to the check-in desk, such as getting a baggage tag if you are checking in luggage. Should a visit to either be required, precautions can be taken including wiping down the kiosk screen with a disinfectant wipe, using gloves, applying hand-sanitizer before and after the experience or washing your hands once the check-in process is complete.

Using my phone for my boarding pass.

