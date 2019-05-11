'I have a plan for that': Elizabeth Warren leads the Democratic 'ideas primary'





Elizabeth Warren has a plan for that. And that. And that as well. On Wednesday, the Massachusetts senator unveiled the 12th major policy proposal of her presidential run, a $100bn plan to combat the opioid crisis.

Warren’s reputation as the ideas generator has gained widespread attention. But she is not the only candidate for the Democratic nomination who has white papers to flaunt.

In the last few days, Bernie Sanders has rolled out a package of proposals to “rebuild rural America” and released legislation to cap credit card interest rates at 15%. Kamala Harris has come out with a bill to financially assist public defenders. Cory Booker has proposed sweeping reforms to the nation’s gun laws. Kirsten Gillibrand has vowed to only nominate supreme court justices who would uphold Roe v Wade. Amy Klobuchar has laid out a $100bn plan to combat drug and alcohol addiction and improve mental healthcare.

The “ideas primary” is shaping up to be one of the most revealing fronts in the 21-candidate contest for the Democratic nomination. Taking advantage of a field full of 2020 hopefuls eager to distinguish themselves from the rest of the pack, activists are injecting into the debate proposals once dismissed as too radical and too ambitious.

From Medicare for All to a Green New Deal, affordable housing to baby bonds, ideas are the currency of progressive politics. But in a presidential primary personality, identity, experience and electability – an elusive measure of the ability to beat Donald Trump – count too. Sometimes even more.

“Policy provides really important cues about the character and priorities of a candidate,” said Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress, a liberal thinktank in Washington. “But with Trump as president, I think voters also understand that the differences between candidates are not as critical as the differences with Trump.”

Ahead of the first debate in late June, progressive activists are ramping up efforts to influence the contest of ideas. At candidate forums in Washington, Texas and New York, and in televised town halls, activists and voters have pushed candidates on fraught issues such as reparations for slavery, electoral college reform and voting rights for prisoners.

“The grassroots activism that helped shepherd in the most diverse, most progressive Congress in our country’s history has not died down any since the 2018 election,” said Jennifer Epps-Addison, the president and co-executive director of the Center for Popular Democracy Action, which co-hosted the We the People summit in Washington last month.

“It has transformed into an even bigger force in communities all around the country that is pushing presidential candidates to speak to the needs of everyday Americans.”

The ‘Grim Reaper’

The youth-led Sunrise Movement is the force behind one of the most successful activist-driven campaigns: the Green New Deal, a sprawling social and economic initiative to fight climate change and address income and racial inequality. Nearly every candidate has been asked if they support the plan.