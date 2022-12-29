Plan New Year’s Eve With These 10 Affordable Buys From Costco

shaunl / Getty Images

Around the holidays, the motto is always “the more the merrier.” So if you’re planning a bigger bash than usual this New Year’s Eve, make sure the same motto applies for party supplies.

If you’re a Costco member, you enjoy the benefits of buying bulk and big bargains on a regular basis. But if you’re not yet a member, the holiday season may be the best time to join for deals on all the supplies you need to power your perfect New Year’s Eve.

Planning this year’s New Year’s Eve party? Here are 10 Costco deals that will keep your budget low and spirits high.

Plasticware

First thing’s first: You’ll want to stock up on plasticware like cups and plates to eliminate any possibility of a mid-party dish shortage. Costco’s brand Kirkland Signature has this bulk set of plastic plates in two different sizes, so your guests won’t have to mix their savory and sweet snacks on the same plate.

One item you’ll always want to have a little more of at a party is the cups. A 150-count pack of Chinet Crystal 10 oz plastic cups is perfect for your champagne toast, cocktails or a dippable snack.

And don’t forget cutlery! Kirkland Signature also sells this 360-piece set of plastic cutlery to accommodate your eve’s dining needs.

Napkins

Finally, something your Uncle Jerry who doesn’t know how to cook can bring to the party! Napkins are a great bulk buy because you really can’t anticipate how many your guests will need. Costco sells this Vanity Fair 6-pack with 660 napkins total, which should cover it.

Adult Beverages

Costco is known for great deals on liquor and wine if you’re buying in bulk. So, when you’re buying for NYE, don’t be afraid to stock up!

You can check your local Costco for great deals on the fan-favorites: Kirkland Signature vodka, whiskey, Irish cream liquor and chardonnay. If you’re going for the traditional New Year’s Eve spirits, Californians can purchase this 6-pack of sparkling wines online for a little over $100.

Sparkling Juices

If there are kids, designated drivers or folks who prefer not to imbibe at your event, you can still bring everyone in for the sparkling toast. Use sparkling juices or waters as replica spirits during your event, and store them in a separate cooler so they won’t get mixed up.

Costco sells a 24-count of iZZE sparkling juice beverage for a bargain that’s tough to beat. Target only sells 4-packs of IZZE cans at a higher price per can than Costco.

Charcuterie

There’s nothing like a classic charcuterie plate for your soiree, and Costco can supply everything you need to make one. In fact, their charcuterie samplers are a great way to get a variety of flavors for a deal.

Kirkland Signature’s cheese flight is a great starting point with five different cheeses. Add in this Fratelli Beretta Charcuterie Sampler Platter from Costco and you’ll have a nearly perfect platter.

Serving Dishes

Serving dishes are a party or potluck essential you’ll use over and over again, and Costco members can grab some of these quality dishes for a real bargain. Baum currently has this three-piece oven-to-table serving dish set at Costco for a price that will make you want to celebrate.

These dishes are microwave, oven and dishwasher safe, so your prep and post-party cleanup can be a breeze. Just don’t forget to place trivets underneath hot dishware when serving!

Dessert

When it comes to desserts, it’s difficult to know which dish will be best served on New Year’s. Folks are most likely tired of Christmas cookies. A warm dish must be kept warm, and a cool dish can’t be put out too early. Luckily, Costco has some deals on frozen desserts that can take the guesswork and stress out of your final course.

You could try this traditional New York cheesecake or white chocolate raspberry cheesecake from Jon Donaire. Or, for a little more decadence, check out this chocolate layer cake from Simply Original.

Party Lights

Party horns and dated glasses that won’t make it past this year’s NYE aren’t your only option for decorations. Maybe you’re looking to set the mood with a little illumination. Costco has a deal on these Atomi Smart LED Color String Lights that allow you to control the colors and hues straight from your smartphone.

Cleaning Supplies

The last thing any host wants to think about during their New Year’s party is the post-party cleanup. And if your celebration is especially big this year, it could build an even bigger mess.

So, don’t forget to stock up on cleaning supplies to make your New Year’s Day a little easier. Start with this bulk box of trash bags from Kirkland Signature to ensure you have enough on hand. Also try this deal on a Dawn Platinum Powerwash pack, which allows you to spray and wipe dishes clean without much scrubbing.

Gift Baskets

If you’re a guest at someone else’s New Year’s soiree, don’t go empty-handed! Costco has plenty of deals on gift boxes so you can show up with a small token of gratitude for your hosts.

Try this Farm House Gourmet Gift Tray or David’s Cookies large holiday cookie tin, both priced under $40.

