Plan to exonerate Post Office scandal victims delayed by legal fears

Mr Chalk is looking at a number of options to correct a miscarriage of justice involving the Post Office's faulty IT system - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

A plan from ministers to announce the mass exoneration of convicted Post Office branch managers this week has been slowed by fears genuine wrongdoers could be included.

Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, has held talks with Dame Sue Carr, who as Lady Chief Justice is the country’s most senior judge, about the proposal to address the Horizon IT scandal.

Downing Street is minded to pass a law exonerating sub-postmasters convicted after the faulty Horizon computer system showed money missing from accounts, as campaigners have demanded.

However, in the last 48 hours, new information about the complexity of the challenge has been handed to the Cabinet.

Ministers have been warned that hundreds of convicted postmasters have cases that do not meet the threshold for being heard in the Court of Appeal.

Many of those are believed to have been innocent, for example sub-postmasters who felt pressured into making admissions of guilt in return for reduced sentences.

But a small number of them may be genuine wrongdoers who were convicted for reasons that are separate from the scandal of the malfunctioning Horizon computer system.

How to provide speedy justice for the hundreds of wronged Post Office branch managers with an exoneration, while still separating out any genuine wrongdoers, has now become the focus of discussions.

Rishi Sunak, Mr Chalk, Kevin Hollinrake, the minister for the Post Office, and legal advisers are continuing to discuss the best approach.

Reforming the structure of private prosecutions after the Post Office used the mechanism to bring its cases is now seen by ministers involved as a longer-term ambition, with exoneration being the focus of discussions.

Two MPs campaigning for justice in this area, Sir David Davis of the Conservatives and Kevan Jones of Labour, told The Telegraph that big organisations should be stripped of their ability to bring private prosecutions.

As many as 900 Post Office branch managers have been convicted with Horizon IT computing issues cited in their prosecution. Just 93 have had their convictions overturned.

Mr Chalk told MPs on Tuesday that a simple Bill to quash the convictions of the sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses was “receiving active consideration”.

Ministers have faced the added complication that Parliament passing a law which overturns decisions by the independent judiciary is believed to be unprecedented in recent times.

Some politicians campaigning for justice for the postmasters have accepted that the Government needs to tread carefully when overturning judicial decisions en masse.

‘Sort of thing we deprecate in Russia’

Lord Arbuthnot, the Tory peer who has campaigned for justice for those affected and sits on the Horizon Compensation Advisory Board, wants to see speedy exoneration but said he understood the complexity of passing a law to do so.

Lord Arbuthnot told The Telegraph: “The most concerning thing is the idea that the legislature can overturn judicial decisions. That is the sort of thing that we deprecate when it happens in places like Russia.

“There is a saying: Hard cases make bad law. We don’t want to have the precedent of the legislature finding that it doesn’t like a decision the courts made and just saying ‘okay, we will change everything’.”

Dominic Grieve, the former Tory attorney general, also offered a note of caution in an interview on BBC Radio Four’s Today programme, warning that a law mass-pardoning convictions could leave some genuine victims frustrated that a “shortcut” had been taken.

‘Constitutional safeguard’ looked at

One other option that has been discussed with Mr Chalk is the issuing of a royal pardon for the victims of the Post Office scandal.

The Royal Prerogative of Mercy (RPM) can be exercised by the King on the advice of the Justice Secretary in cases where the sovereign feels it necessary to intervene personally in honour of his Coronation oath to administer justice “in mercy”.

According to a recently published paper by Doughty Street Chambers, the pardon “is a flexible power, and its exercise can and should be adapted to meet the circumstances of the particular case”.

Established as a remedy for wrongful convictions, it is described as “an integral element in the criminal justice system, a constitutional safeguard against mistakes” and “a flexible process intended in very rare cases to secure justice which the concluded Court process cannot achieve”.

Under section 16 (2) of the Criminal Appeal Act 1995, the Criminal Cases Review Commission can invite Mr Chalk to recommend that the RPM should be exercised to grant a free and unconditional pardon.

However, a free pardon is not the equivalent of an acquittal.

According to Sir David: “The idea of a royal pardon has been discussed with Alex Chalk but the victims don’t want that. They want to be fully exonerated and the only way of doing that is for their convictions to be overturned.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.