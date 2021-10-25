How To Plan For a Financially Secure Life in the Event of a Partner’s Death

Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
Katie Harp / Unsplash
Katie Harp / Unsplash

Today’s “Financially Savvy Female” column was inspired by one of our readers who asked, “Knowing that the life expectancy of women is greater than men, how do wives plan financially for a life without her husband in the later years of her life?” To help this reader out, we spoke with Hilary Fiorella, executive director of the Center for Women in Financial Services at The American College of Financial Services, and she shared her insights about how women can plan for a financially secure life in the event of a partner’s death.

Keep Up With the Latest: Sign Up for The Financially Savvy Female Newsletter
Stay in the Know: Read More From the Financially Savvy Female

Develop Relationships With Financial Professionals

If your partner is usually the only one who meets with the various financial professionals who he/she may consult with, start sitting in on these conversations now, and consider bringing more professionals into the mix if it suits your specific situation.

“Depending on the complexity of your situation, [these professionals can include] a financial planner or advisor, a CPA and an attorney,” Fiorella said. “You really should have those relationships, and you should be active in these relationships. When you have your quarterly, bi-annual or annual meeting with your professionals, make sure that both of you in the relationship are there.”

Helpful Advice: Budgeting Tips for Single Moms

Having these professional relationships established ahead of time can be very helpful in the event of your partner’s passing.

“That goes a long way to reducing stress,” Fiorella said. “You don’t want to meet somebody across the table when you’re at your worst, when you’ve just experienced the loss of a partner.”

Find Out: How To Handle the Financial Pressure of Being the Sole Breadwinner

Have a Clear Understanding of Your Total Financial Picture

“Understand all of the elements of your financial [situation] beyond the day-to-day, because that will impact assets and liabilities,” Fiorella said. “[This includes] your investments and your retirement plan, and knowing how to access any of those elements from the retirement plan should the worst happen. You have to look at your retirement plan as well as any insurance that you may have as part of that retirement plan — life insurance or otherwise — holistically. If you lose the income of a partner, you want to make sure that you have a holistic view of what all of your liabilities are and what your assets are.”

Check Out: 3 Alarming Ways Women Are Lagging Behind Men When It Comes to Their Finances

Once again, working with a financial professional can help you to understand exactly what your assets and liabilities are, so don’t be afraid to ask questions to ensure you’ll be financially secure no matter what.

“Women are very willing to figure out how much they’re going to need in retirement,” Fiorella said. “It’s an area that women are curious about, and women are very open to education. They will willingly say to a financial advisor or an insurance agent or whoever that professional is, ‘I don’t understand, can you please educate me?’ As long as that financial professional is not condescending, they love getting educated and want to understand why.”

Keep Reading: How To Navigate Your Finances If You’re Newly Single or Divorced

Work With Your Partner To Develop an Estate Plan

“Have a plan or will or estate plan that accounts for the transfer of wealth and assets,” Fiorella said. “Make sure that you have a living will, a power of attorney and a durable power of attorney for any healthcare needs. Know your partner’s accounts and passwords. Have that all down.”

Important To Know: 4 Money Lies Women Tell Themselves (& Why They’re Not True)

Have a Plan for Lifetime Income That Isn’t Reliant on Your Partner

“Because women outlive men, we tend to be a little bit more concerned about running out of money in retirement,” Fiorella said. “Luckily, there is a productive solution there in terms of guaranteed lifetime income product — an insurance product that has an income element is one way to mitigate against that risk.”

GOBankingRates wants to empower women to take control of their finances. According to the latest stats, women hold $72 billion in private wealth — but fewer women than men consider themselves to be in “good” or “excellent” financial shape. Women are less likely to be investing and are more likely to have debt, and women are still being paid less than men overall. Our “Financially Savvy Female” column will explore the reasons behind these inequities and provide solutions to change them. We believe financial equality begins with financial literacy, so we’re providing tools and tips for women, by women to take control of their money and help them live a richer life.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: Oct. 25, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How To Plan For a Financially Secure Life in the Event of a Partner’s Death

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • These 7 Companies Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Albertsons, Crown Castle International, and American Electric Power were among the larger U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week.

  • 'Today' Fans Are Rallying Around Al Roker After Seeing His Latest Family IG

    Al Roker has his Today fans gushing after sharing a sweet pick of himself with his wife Deborah and son Nick going to look at colleges.

  • Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in 23 Major Countries Around the World

    America is the richest country in the world, and 2020 receipts prove it. During the peak of COVID, the U.S. saw the highest growth of financial assets due to tax cuts and an explosive stock market....

  • Harvard’s endowment return is worse than the S&P 500 and that should be a lesson for your own portfolio

    What investing lessons can be learned from Harvard University’s failure to beat the S&P 500 (SPX) in its latest reporting period? It’s a timely question, given the university’s report of its endowment’s investment return in the fiscal year that ended Jun. 30. Lagging the stock market is nothing new for Harvard; the endowment has done so more often than not in recent years.

  • 4 Signs You Need a New Medicare Advantage Plan

    Medicare's fall open enrollment is now in full swing through early December. Many seniors opt for Medicare Advantage plans as an alternative to original Medicare. When you sign up for original Medicare, there's a standard Part B premium that applies to all enrollees except for high earners, who are subject to a surcharge.

  • 4 Reasons to Keep Working in Retirement

    The very concept of retirement is changing before our eyes. Large swaths of people -- members of the FIRE movement or otherwise -- have redefined what it means to be a worker in a distributed workforce. The great news is that retirement no longer needs to be a period of complete idleness following 40 years of work; instead, it can be woven into our lives in whatever way we see fit.

  • Baby Boomers Share Their Biggest Money Regrets for Gen Z To Learn From

    No one starts out as an expert when it comes to finance and money. Typically, the best lessons are learned over time, through experience. As most baby boomers are now close to or moving through...

  • High Earners and Successful Savers: What Is Your Tax Plan for the Future?

    We’re experiencing historically low tax rates right now, so what can you do to plan ahead? In the near future, tax planning could become the most important part of your financial plan.

  • Want to Retire Early? Think Again

    Unless you’re lucky enough to have a full pension and benefits that kick in that early—such as full military retirement or from work as a police officer or firefighter—you’ll probably need to work until at least age 67 to accrue enough money for a comfortable retirement. Around one-third of Americans start claiming Social Security benefits in their first month of eligibility when they turn 62.

  • Don’t Follow This Outdated Retirement Advice

    Someone who is reaching retirement age today but who didn't start saving until the age of 40 is probably following advice from the mid-1990s -- around the time that floppy disks were being phased out....

  • 3 Retirement Planning Mistakes That Will Haunt You for Years

    Halloween tries to spook you with ghosts and monsters, but often, the real nightmares that keep us up at night are far more mundane, like surprise bills or running out of money in retirement. Here are three retirement planning mistakes you definitely want to avoid. Retirement sneaks up on you faster than you think, and the longer you wait to start saving, the more difficult your task becomes.

  • Retirement saving is a 'three-legged stool,' expert says

    In a new interview with Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro, Edward Jones managing partner Penny Pennington discussed how retirement saving can be considered a 'three-legged stool' including a 401K or IRA, social security and one other key way to save.

  • Here's How to 3X Your Retirement Savings

    Of course, building a solid nest egg might seem like a challenge. In fact, if you play your cards right, you can triple your retirement plan contributions and amass a nice sum of money in time for your senior years. Bonds are a poor investment choice for your 30s and 40s because the returns they deliver may not be enough to grow your nest egg substantially over time.

  • Here are ways to save more money for retirement: Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington

    People working with a financial advisor have 25% more assets than those who don't, according to Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington.

  • How the pandemic can help us reimagine and redefine a better retirement future

    Will this once-in-a-century event change retirement so more of us can realize our goals and the potential of extra years of life?

  • Retirement Plans: Pensions vs. Social Security

    Both pensions and Social Security provide an income stream to retirees, but they differ widely on how they're structured and funded. Learn the differences.

  • Retirement saving is a 'three-legged stool': Edward Jones Managing Partner

    In a new interview with Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro, Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington breaks down her career path at the company, top concerns for her clients, balancing 401(k) during retirement, and much more.

  • AARP Retirement Study Shows 92% of Voters Want Simplified Savings Through Paychecks

    The vast majority of Americans save for retirement through employer-sponsored retirement plans, and just about all voters want that to continue -- with the government's help, according to a new study...

  • Can IRAs Reduce Your Taxable Income?

    Contributions to a traditional IRA can reduce your adjusted gross income (AGI), but Roth IRA contributions do not.

  • Why You Need a Roth IRA

    A Roth IRA can be a very important part of your overall retirement savings strategy. Here's why you should consider opening one.