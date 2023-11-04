Plan to install 31 surveillance cameras in downtown Traverse City moves ahead

Nov. 4—TRAVERSE CITY — Plans to install more than 30 surveillance cameras throughout downtown Traverse City are moving ahead under the city's Downtown Development Authority.

The DDA Board at a Friday study session met with newly appointed city Police Chief Matthew Richmond to discuss implementation of a surveillance camera system that calls for installation of 31 security cameras throughout the DDA district boundaries. City officials have discussed installing security cameras at various downtown locations for almost five years, in part because of late-night alcohol-related problems at specific locations downtown.

"We want to make sure (downtown) is safe, respectful and transparent for everyone," DDA Chief Executive Officer Jean Derenzy said.

Under the proposal, which will be considered at the DDA's next regular meeting on Nov. 17, the city would contract with Flock Safety to install security cameras at various locations downtown. Richmond this week toured the potential sites with Traverse City Light and Power staff, as the city utility will provide poles and power for the cameras. The cameras will cost $93,000 a year to operate ($3,000 per camera), plus $21,700 for installation costs. The DDA has budgeted $150,000 for the project this year.

The operational costs include the camera leasing, data storage and software expenses.

Flock Safety, based in Georgia, recently installed more than two dozen surveillance cameras in Garfield, East Bay and Peninsula townships through a joint program with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office.

DDA Board members were generally supportive of the proposal, but some voiced concern over possible "big brother" complaints from members of the public. Richmond responded that use of security cameras is already widespread downtown, as they're utilized by dozens of businesses and are installed in the city's parking decks. Surveillance cameras are also utilized during major events including the National Cherry Festival, the Cherry-T Ball Drop and the Up North Pride event.

Richmond said the cameras will be visible to the public and the DDA plans to install signs downtown to identify that security cameras are in use. The cameras would not be monitored around the clock, he said, but could be watched live during major events or in specific circumstances. Retention of video footage is determined by policy and deleted after a specific period, although any evidence pulled from security cameras would be downloaded and saved in accordance with department policies on digital evidence.

"We're not here to hide them," Richmond said. "We're not here to spy on you — this is here for your public safety."

Richmond also said the cameras, initially, will not be equipped with facial recognition capability nor with the Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) technology used in the cameras that were recently installed in the three townships.

While the cameras are viewed as primarily a deterrent to anti-social behavior downtown, Richmond said surveillance footage captured by video cameras are a valuable tool for law enforcement in investigating and solving criminal incidents. He expects it will create a safer environment for the estimated 50,000 daily visitors and workers who converge on downtown, plus the tens of thousands more for large events.

"They help in prosecutions immensely," he said.