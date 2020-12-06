A plan to sell a federal archives building in Seattle hits trouble: 'The DNA of our region is located there'

Richard Read
Hao-Jan Chang researches genealogy information in the public room at the National Archives on Sand Point Way. Thursday Jan 23, 2020
Hao-Jan Chang conducts research earlier this year in the National Archives at Seattle. (Alan Berner / The Seattle Times)

Feliks Banel, a Seattle historian and radio host, sounded the alarm in January when a listener alerted him to an obscure notice on a website monitoring government real estate.

Among the dozen "high value assets" tapped to be put up for sale was the Federal Archives and Record Center — a hulking building here that has long been a treasure trove for anybody interested in the history of the Pacific Northwest or Alaska.

"The 19th century changed the Northwest part of the United States from the way it had been for thousands of years," said Banel, who produces history features for KIRO-FM (97.3). "The federal government was the biggest player in altering the landscape and culture, and all the records of it — and any hope of understanding what went wrong or what went right — are in that building."

The plan to sell the building as soon as early next year and move its contents to archive centers in California and Missouri set off a fight between the Trump administration and regional historians, political leaders and Native Americans, who say that preserving local access to the collection is crucial.

Washington state's attorney general, Bob Ferguson, said Friday that he intended to file a lawsuit to block the sale, arguing that the U.S. Office of Management and Budget had decided to unload the property without properly notifying the public or soliciting opinions from Native American tribes and other groups.

“What’s so maddening about this decision is that you have no process, you notify nobody, and you’re going to treat this property like some random warehouse that simply needs to be sold,” he said in an interview with The Times. "The DNA of our region is located there, and for the federal government to treat it so cavalierly is frustrating."

Bipartisan opposition to the sale includes all U.S. senators from Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska as well as eight House members. One hope is that the Biden administration will stop it.

Officials plan to sell the Seattle National Archives building and move its collection to California and Missouri.
Officials plan to sell the Seattle National Archives building and move its collection to California and Missouri. (Alan Berner / The Seattle Times)
The National Archives in Seattle has about a million boxes of records.
The National Archives in Seattle has about a million boxes of records. (Alan Berner / The Seattle Times)

Situated on 10 acres along Lake Washington, the 200,000-square-foot building houses about a million boxes of source documents and public land, court, military, tax and census records, most in original form, as well as microfilm publications.

The collection includes treaty documents for more than 270 federally recognized tribes and records from camps where U.S. citizens of Japanese ancestry were imprisoned during World War II.

There are sketches of the Aleutian Islands viewed from a boat in the 1890s and Forest Service teletypes sent when Mount St. Helens erupted in 1980.

About 50,000 files stem from the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 — which aimed to limit the influx of laborers from China — including biographical details, letters, photographs and interrogation notes on Chinese who entered through ports in Washington and Oregon.

A 1907 photograph in Case File 1483 shows a solemn 9-year-old girl named Soong May-ling, who would one day become the first lady of Taiwan. Madame Chiang Kai Shek helped lobby for the repeal of the Exclusion Act.

Seattle-area volunteers have been indexing the Exclusion Act files, creating an extensive database of family history.

Retaining the archives in the Northwest is especially important to Native Americans, said Jon Shellenberger, lead Yakama Nation archaeologist.

The 1856 plat map of Seattle at the National Archives there is shows Green Lake, Lake Union and the &quot;Denny Claim.&quot;
The 1856 plat map of Seattle at the National Archives there is shows Green Lake, Lake Union and the "Denny Claim." (Alan Berner / The Seattle Times)

"We've had to adapt and use paper as our own weapon to fight for our sovereignty," he said. "And it's all right there in that collection."

Brandon Reynon, the historic preservation officer for the Puyallup Tribe, said that dividing and moving the collection would place yet more obstacles in the paths of Native Americans whose history was brushed aside by government-funded schools bent on assimilation.

"The mission of the boarding schools was to erase our history, which in some cases was literally beaten out of us," he said.

The move further aggravates many Alaskans, who lost local access to federal records in 2014, when the National Archives collection in Anchorage was moved to the Seattle building.

"There was a huge outcry from people when it was made public," said Pennelope Goforth, an Anchorage writer and historian. "The promise was, 'Well, we're going to digitize a lot of this material, so no worries.'"

According to a report prepared for the Public Buildings Reform Board — a five-member government committee that had first recommended the sale — the Seattle building has a deferred maintenance backlog of $2.4 million and annual operating and maintenance costs exceeding $350,000.

Talmage Hocker, a Kentucky commercial real-estate executive appointed to the board by President Trump in 2018, said in a brief interview Friday that the property remained on track to be sold next year in a portfolio with other federal real estate.

Hocker said that the board had no authority to consider a facility's relevance to a region. A lot of the properties "are old and obsolete and need to be combined," he said.

Sale of the Seattle property, considered a prime spot for condo towers with lake and mountain views, means that it will finally start generating tax revenues, he said.

"This building does not receive a tremendous amount of visitors," he said. "It can become a part of the community, as opposed to what it is today."

Tlingit tribal member Rhonda Farrar rejoices at finding a genealogy of her family including Native names.
Tlingit tribal member Rhonda Farrar rejoices at finding a genealogy of her family including Native names. (Alan Berner / The Seattle Times)

Ferguson called Hocker's inference that the archives were not part of the community "offensive."

"It demonstrates they have no idea what they're doing with this property or what it means to this region," he said. "That statement reflects the federal government’s utter disregard for tribal and other communities for whom this facility holds invaluable and irreplaceable historical records.”

Ferguson said that his late father, a Boeing worker fascinated by history, was a regular at the Seattle archives. "He loved the place," Ferguson said.

The the land that the building now occupies was once farmed by the Uyeji family, which had been in the United States for decades when the federal government — in 1942 — ordered 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry into internment camps.

Even after the Uyejis were freed, they never returned to the farm, which was sold and then condemned by the U.S. Navy to build a warehouse, according to an archivist cited by Ferguson's office in an August news release.

The warehouse later became the archives building. The collection includes a key to the front door of the family's former home.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • As first lady, Jill Biden plans to push for debt-free community college

    Dr. Jill Biden has devoted her life to the field of education, and that won’t change when she becomes first lady next month. According to a source close to her, Biden will advocate for debt-free community college. 

  • In liberal San Francisco, white responses to George Floyd's killing proved revealing

    George Floyd’s death and the white response had placed an emphatic point on how twin scourges of economic disenfranchisement and racial segregation had manifested, with the pandemic as a backdrop. My role was victim and teacher all at once, and it enraged me. 

  • Mexican president wants to restrict US agents in Mexico

    Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has tossed another hot potato to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden with a proposal that would restrict U.S. agents in Mexico and remove their diplomatic immunity. The proposal submitted quietly this week by López Obrador would require Drug Enforcement Administration agents to hand over all information they collect to the Mexican government, and require any Mexican officials they contact to submit a full report to Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department.

  • Trump signs anti-doping act into law

    The Rodchenkov Act, named after the whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov who helped expose Russia's state-sponsored doping, empowers prosecutors to seek fines of up to $1 million and jail terms of up to 10 years, as well restitution to victims. It was now up to the justice department to develop a robust program, cooperating with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and international law enforcement, to bring the guilty to justice and create zero tolerance for doping in sports, he added.

  • Joe Biden officially secures enough electors to become US president

    California certified its presidential election on Friday and appointed 55 electors pledged to vote for Democrat Joe Biden, officially handing him the Electoral College majority needed to win the White House. Secretary of State Alex Padilla's formal approval of Mr Biden's win in the state brought his tally of pledged electors so far to 279, according to a tally by The Associated Press. That's just over the 270 threshold for victory. These steps in the election are often ignored formalities. But the hidden mechanics of electing a US president have drawn new scrutiny this year as President Donald Trump continues to deny Mr Biden's victory and pursues increasingly specious legal strategies aimed at overturning the results before they are finalised. Although it's been apparent for weeks that Mr Biden won the presidential election, his accrual of more than 270 electors is the first step toward the White House, said Edward B. Foley, a law professor at Ohio State University. "It is a legal milestone and the first milestone that has that status," Mr Foley said. "Everything prior to that was premised on what we call projections."

  • California wildfires: 1,000 firefighters battle to curb blazes as ‘less than third contained’

    Around 25,000 people have already been forced from their homes after blaze broke out on Wednesday

  • Israeli police cleared in shooting of maimed Palestinian boy

    Israeli authorities have cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case of a 9-year-old boy who lost an eye after apparently being shot in the face by an Israeli officer earlier this year. Malik Eissa was struck by what appeared to be a sponge-tipped munition last February and lost vision in his left eye, and his family says he hasn't returned to school because of recurring medical treatments and the embarrassment of being disfigured and reliant on a prosthetic eye. Residents said he had just gotten off a school bus in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in east Jerusalem when police opened fire.

  • Japan, France, U.S. plan their first joint military drills in May: media

    Japan, France, and the United States will hold joint military drills on land and sea for the first time in May next year as the Chinese military steps up activity in the region, the Sankei newspaper said on Sunday. The exercises, conducted on one of Japan's uninhabited outlying islands, will focus on providing relief efforts during a natural disaster, but parts could also form the basis for a defence against attack, the paper said, without citing sources. Japan's defence ministry was not immediately available to respond to Reuters' request for confirmation.

  • Juan Guaido prepares to lose his seat in Venezuela - and his freedom

    When Juan Guaido raised his right hand and symbolically swore himself in as Venezuela’s interim president nearly two years ago, the tens of thousands watching on a main Caracas avenue rejoiced. As the country’s national anthem, “Glory to the Brave People,” then blasted through loudspeakers, some lifted their hands in a sign of victory, crying and overwhelmed with emotion. The trickle of news alerts in the following days advising that another country had recognised the 35 year-old as the country’s rightful leader seemed to confirm their certainty that Nicolas Maduro would soon be forced from the presidential palace. But two years on and Mr Maduro remains in power with complete control. And after parliamentary elections on Sunday, that claim will likely collapse entirely when he loses his seat and thus his claim as Venezuela's legitimate president. He may also lose his freedom. With Guaido’s term ending, so too will his parliamentary immunity. Mr Maduro may feel emboldened to detain the opposition leader or force him to flee the country.

  • Biden needs to take the Wayne Gretzky approach to foreign policy

    Opinion: Acting with conviction, not searching for compromise, has best chance of consensus on the most important international issues the US faces.

  • EXPLAINER: How does AP choose which lawsuits to cover?

    The Associated Press has tallied roughly 50 cases brought by the campaign of President Donald Trump and his allies, challenging the result of elections. Trump has gotten one court win. It came in a Pennsylvania case about deadlines for proof of identification for certain absentee ballots and mail-in ballots.

  • Britain's MoD in talks to control steelmaker for nuclear submarines -Sky News

    The Ministry of Defence (MoD) had enlisted Deloitte to advise it on the talks with privately-owned Sheffield Forgemasters, Sky News said, citing steel industry sources. The MoD could not immediately be reached for comment. An outright takeover of Sheffield Forgemasters, which traces its history back to a small blacksmith's forge in the 1750s, was only one of a number of options being considered, and that any agreement was likely to be several months away, Sky News said.

  • Exclusive: Matt Hancock says vaccine will loosen Covid tiers before end of March

    The fast-track approval of the coronavirus vaccine means restrictions could be loosened before the end of March, the Health Secretary has said. In an interview with The Telegraph, Matt Hancock said he "can't wait to scrap this tiered system altogether" and for the country to "get back to living by mutual respect and personal responsibility, not laws set in Parliament". It marks a change in rhetoric and tone from Mr Hancock, who until now has been seen in Whitehall as one of the strongest proponents of the strictest possible measures. Asked whether the start of administering the vaccine to Britons this week could bring about a quicker end to the restrictions in the first three months of next year, Mr Hancock said: "Yes it will." He later said: "There's no doubt that having the vaccine early... will bring forward the moment when we can get rid of these blasted restrictions, but until then we have got to follow them. Help is on its way." Mr Hancock also said he was looking for "some absolutely wonderful nonagenarians... to come forward and be vaccinated". He refused to say whether he was thinking about the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, both of whom are in their 90s.

  • Coal mine accident in China kills 18

    Eighteen people died after being trapped in a mine in the Chinese city of Chongqing, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, the region's second such accident in a little over two months.

  • Pressure mounts on Biden to make diverse picks for top posts

    President-elect Joe Biden is facing increasing pressure to expand the racial and ideological diversity in his choices for Cabinet and other top jobs. Of the nine major picks Biden has made so far, only two — Secretary of State choice Antony Blinken and chief of staff Ron Klain — are white men.

  • EPA says flood control project not subject to previous veto

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency does not object to a revised proposal for a massive flood-control project to pump water from parts of the Mississippi Delta, a regional administrator for the agency says. On Oct. 16, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers published a draft of a new environmental impact statement that supports the project, reversing the Corps' own previous report that had said the project would hurt wetlands.

  • 'Havana syndrome' likely caused by directed microwaves - US report

    The US report is the latest attempt to explain a mystery illness that affected diplomats in Cuba.

  • Turkey in weekend lockdown with coronavirus cases at record highs

    Turkey has entered its first full weekend lockdown since May as deaths from coronavirus more than doubled in less than three weeks to hit record highs, with daily infections now among the highest numbers recorded globally. The daily death toll https://tmsnrt.rs/35LkG8h rose to a record high of 196 on Saturday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 14,705. Opposition politicians have expressed scepticism however about whether the official death toll reflects the true picture in the country of 83 million people.

  • 'Final throw of the dice' for Brexit deal as EU told to respect British independence

    Boris Johnson gave a Brexit trade deal "one final throw of the dice" after an hour-long phone call with Ursula von der Leyen failed to break the deadlocked talks. The Prime Minister ordered his Brexit negotiator, Lord Frost, to head to Brussels on Sunday for 48 hours of "intensive" discussions with EU counterpart Michel Barnier in a last-ditch bid to stop the UK leaving the jurisdiction of the European Union without a trade deal on December 31. That came after Mr Johnson and Mrs Von der Leyen, the European Commission President, failed to make progress on any of the key areas of fishing, state aid and how to police a deal. A UK source said the EU was not treating Britain "as an independent country" and had offered terms which "effectively tied the UK's regulations to the EU’s in perpetuity". Mr Johnson and Mrs Von der Leyen have agreed to speak again on Monday night, the last scheduled meeting between the UK and EU. Another UK source said that, if a deal was not agreed by then, the talks would probably collapse – but this was disputed by EU sources.

  • Trump demands names of Congressional Republicans who have acknowledged Biden’s election victory

    ‘I am surprised there are so many. We have just begun to fight’