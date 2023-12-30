Plan a sober ride home: Free Lyft codes available for New Year’s Eve partygoers in DC-area

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As people finalize New Year’s Eve plans, law enforcement and a nonprofit want everyone to plan ahead to make sure they have a sober ride home.

Up to 2,000 people in the greater D.C. area can get a free ride home thanks to the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP). That includes people in D.C., Montgomery County, Prince George’s County, and Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William County in Northern Virginia and all the cities and towns therein.

It’s one of the biggest party nights of the year to celebrate heading into 2024. Some have already plotted their New Year’s Eve plans while others are still figuring it out.

“Trying to find a bar to go out to, somewhere in the area, or maybe a house party. Not sure yet,” said Tanner Davis.

Wherever you end up, the WRAP wants to make sure you get home safely through its SoberRide program.

“Every single alcohol-related traffic incident is one is 100% preventable,” said WRAP President Kurt Erickson.

Erickson said that’s why, like other major holidays, they’re providing Lyft codes for up to $15 off on New Year’s Eve.

“Last New Year’s Day, we had nearly 1,000 people utilize this local lifesaving program rather than possibly driving home impaired,” Erickson said.

“$15 off sounds like a good deal so if it’s free,” Davis said. “Looking for money anywhere you can get these days. It’s the holiday season.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 40% of all traffic deaths on New Year’s involve drunk drivers.

“Even if it’s your first offense, you’re looking at fines of up to 20, $500 up to a year in jail and having your license taken away for a year,” Erickson said.

Many partygoers know the consequences.

“I don’t drink when I drive,” said James Felix.

Erickson said planning ahead can save your life and others.

“Whether that’s designating a sober driver, using Metro, using taxicabs, using rideshare or spending the night somewhere, but doing whatever it takes to prevent you from getting behind the wheel of a car you’ve been drinking,” Erickson said.

The SoberRide code will be posted at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31 on its website.

You can enter the code in your Lyft app by clicking the three lines in the upper left corner of the app, going to “Payment” and scrolling down to “Add Lyft Pass.”

The pass is good from 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day

