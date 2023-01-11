Plan to store off-shore energy in Norfolk field is approved

Batteries to store energy from wind turbines to power homes will be located in a field in Swardeston, Norfolk

Plans to place large industrial batteries in a field to store energy from off-shore wind farms have been approved.

The facility, on a 35-acre site in Swardeston, Norfolk, will be connected to turbines in the North Sea.

Swardeston Parish Council previously said it had concerns over potential fire risks, but windfarm firm Orsted said safety was its highest priority.

Planning permission has been granted by South Norfolk Council.

At the Development Committee meeting, the company behind the Hornsea Three offshore wind farm said: "It is not in anyone's interest, least of all the applicants, for there to be an incident at this site.

"We have worked closely with the [Norfolk] fire service and have incorporated the measures that were raised through those [previous] discussions."

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the committee was told by independent councillor Clayton Hudson: "The race to decarbonise our economy and the long-term security of energy supply is paramount.

"I will not be responsible for turning off the lights in south Norfolk or delaying the decarbonisation of our economy."

The wind farm plan will see cables on the seabed carry electricity to shore at Weybourne, near Sheringham.

From there it will be transmitted via a cable trench, around 35 miles (56km) long, to Swardeston and will connect to the National Grid and the lithium ion batteries.

The firm said Hornsea Thee would provide power for three million homes.

The stored energy would be fed into the National Grid on less windy days when the turbines were not turning.

