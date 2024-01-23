Plan for waterfront restaurant stalls when Stuart City Commission fails to act

STUART — Aaron Schamback's desire to turn a family home into a classy downtown restaurant hit a brick wall Monday at the City Commission.

Commissioners failed to even take a vote on the proposed 150-seat restaurant at 101 S. Colorado Ave. at Southeast Seminole Street.

The commission is to consider it again in February.

Schamback's team was taken by surprise when residents who live near the project objected. The team thought they had addressed neighbors' concerns, notably valet parking.

But the team apparently heard only the loudest voices in the room in December, resident Chip Hazard said after Monday's meeting.

"I'm glad the commission kept an open mind and took the concerns of the residents as the more important consideration," Hazard said.

"We'll reconvene," Schamback said of his team, who will consider what to do next. If a restaurant at that location isn't feasible, he may consider other development, said Nikolaus Schroth, who is representing Schamback.

Schamback is a Port St. Lucie dentist and now lives in Jupiter. His family has owned the Stuart property since 1988.

This rendering shows the proposed waterfront restaurant on South Colorado Avenue in downtown Stuart.

The home was built in 1958. Schamback wants to add about 300 square feet to the roughly 1,200 square-foot building and create covered and uncovered outdoor seating. That would bring the total square footage to about 3,100.

Schamback has yet to choose an operator for the restaurant, which would be a little less upscale than Oak & Ember steakhouse, Schroth said.

Parking exemption

After meeting with residents in December, Schamback's development team asked the city for an exemption to the requirements for on-site parking. Because there is little room for parking next to the home, Schamback wanted valet parking. But that would have brought more traffic down Seminole Street to a valet parking lot.

The main concern for Seminole Street resident Dennis Steelman is the amount of traffic added to Seminole Street if the restaurant is built.

"Parking is already a nightmare," Steelman said, and already cars come zipping down Seminole Street. Also, the area can support only so many restaurants, he argued.

In exchange for the exemption, Schamback would allow the city to extend the boardwalk a little over 50 feet along the St. Lucie River. In 2012, properties along Seminole Street — from The Owl House to the Stuart Boathouse restaurant and bar — were given similar exemptions in exchange for the right to extend the boardwalk along the river, according to city records.

Representing residents

"Who has more say so, residents or developers?" asked Sean Reed, a Stuart resident and candidate for City Commission.

"You represent the residents of the city," Hazard reminded commissioners. "We're residents and taxpayers."

When it came time for a vote, no commissioner made a motion for or against the request to rezone the property and approve the site plan and parking exemption.

Mayor Becky Bruner was opposed to the project because of the parking issue, she said.

The proposal is scheduled to come before the commission again for a second vote Feb. 12.

