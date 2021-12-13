'I plan on working until I can't anymore': A Sheboygan charity's former employee, guilty of theft, will pay over $500,000 of restitution

SHEBOYGAN - Donna Larue will pay the full amount of restitution requested by a Sheboygan charity after she stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the organization.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Sheboygan County requested more than $536,000 from Larue, the Society's former bookkeeper, after she was charged in 2019 with stealing.

Larue has already paid back most of the money stolen, and Judge Rebecca Persick ordered Larue to pay the remaining nearly $130,000 in full, although her attorney argued it exceeds her ability to pay during probation.

St. Vincent de Paul, an international organization with an active local chapter, is a charitable Catholic nonprofit with the mission to offer financial and spiritual support to those in need.

Larue, 63, wrote out about 200 checks to herself between 2011 and 2018 — many with forged signatures — and covered up the thefts in Quickbooks by recording them as payments to local churches, according to the criminal complaint. An auditor did not discover the fraud while conducting an independent audit of SVDP while Larue was employed, according to a victim witness statement by an SVDP board member.

Members of SVDP said at Larue's sentencing hearing that her theft betrayed their trust and financially hindered the organization.

"She stole money that is used to help those that can't afford to pay rent or utilities to provide to their families — people who are really hurting," said Mary Jo Widder, an SVDP board member. "This case has gotten attention statewide and beyond and also affects how people donate."

Sheboygan's SVDP brings in around $1 million per year — with revenue growing from around $920,000 in the 2016 fiscal year to $1,100,000 in the 2019 fiscal year, according to publicly available tax forms. That means that, over a seven-year period, Larue stole a total of about half of SVDP's annual revenue.

Persick said the fact that Larue had already paid a large amount of restitution weighed in her favor during her sentencing hearing in October. Larue was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years of probation including one year of house arrest under the Sheboygan County Sheriff Department's electronic monitoring program. She can leave her house only to go to work.

Larue said in court she is trying to make amends and plans to continue working for as long as she can to be able to pay SVDP back. She works one full-time job and cleans her apartment building, she said. She has also taken money out of her retirement and savings accounts, except for between $1,000 and $2,000 in both.

"I've cashed everything in," Larue said. "I plan or working until I can't anymore."

Still, Larue's attorney, Brett Tyler Kaehne, said the remaining restitution amount is beyond her earning capacity at this point. "There's no way to pay that entire amount back," he said.

The burden of proof rests on the person convicted of a crime to show they are incapable of paying a certain amount of money, and Persick said she was not convinced of Larue's inability to pay, saying Larue appeared to have sold her house under fair-market value, no one had visited Larue's apartment to assess potentially sellable assets and Persick could not tell what were necessary versus discretionary amounts in Larue's monthly budget.

Persick ordered $200 payments per month while Larue is on house arrest — during which she must also pay $23 per day, or more than $700 per month, for the electronic monitoring program — and at least $900 per month after that.

