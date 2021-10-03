Small plane crashes into vacant building near Milan

·1 min read

ROME (AP) — A small private plane carrying six passengers and a crew of two crashed on Sunday into a vacant, two-story office building in a Milan suburb, and Italian news reports said that all aboard perished.

LaPresse news agency initially quoted firefighters at the scene saying the pilot and all five passengers aboard were killed. But later LaPresse and other media said there were eight people aboard the flight, including a boy.

Rai state TV said the passengers were believed to be French.

Fire officials couldn't immediately be reached to confirm the nationalities or the number of people aboard the plane.

Firefighters tweeted that no one other than those aboard were involved in the early afternoon crash near a subway station in San Donato Milanese, a small town near Milan. They said several cars in a nearby parking lot were set ablaze, but apparently the vehicles were unoccupied at the time.

A thick column of dark smoke rose from the crash site and was visible for kilometers.

Firefighters were extinguishing the flames of the now-charred building, which reportedly was under renovation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Isis terrorist behind footage of journalist James Foley’s beheading flown to US for trial

    Mohammed Khalifa has been charged with material terrorism support leading to death

  • Wife speaks after loving husband and father killed during mid-air collision in Chandler

    Crews are on scene of a mid-air collision between a plane and a helicopter in Chandler that left two people dead.

  • Philippine leader Duterte announces retirement from politics

    Duterte took office in 2016 and immediately launched a crackdown on illegal drugs that has left more than 6,000 mostly petty suspects dead and alarmed Western governments and human rights groups.

  • Police say body of missing Pembroke Pines 19-year-old found near Orlando condo complex

    A body police believe to be Miya Marcano, the 19-year-old from Pembroke Pines who had been missing from her Orlando home for more than a week, was found Saturday morning, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

  • Investigation into fatal midair collision continues

    Two people were killed when a small plane and helicopter collided near Chandler Municipal Airport on Friday morning. No one on the plane was hurt, but the chopper crashed and burned.

  • Double tragedy: Falsely imprisoned, then died of COVID while preaching justice reform

    At 22, Damon Thibodeaux was sentenced to die for a crime he didn't commit. In his name, protect youth from injustices of the adult justice system.

  • Supreme Court justice axes appeal of NYC school vaccine plan

    Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Friday denied an emergency appeal from a group of teachers to block New York City's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for public school teachers and other staff from going into effect. The teachers had filed for the injunction with Sotomayor on Thursday, in an effort to keep the mandate from going into effect Friday. Under the mandate rules, the roughly 148,000 school employees had until 5 p.m. Friday to get at least their first vaccine shot.

  • Blaze damages historic bridge spanning Tiber River in Rome

    A blaze, possibly sparked by a gas canister explosion, destroyed part of an historic bridge spanning the Tiber River in Rome before firefighters extinguished the flames early Sunday. Firefighters said the fire erupted before midnight Saturday near the Ostiense neighborhood and by 4 a.m. Sunday they had completed their work. No one was injured in the fire that involved the Industry Bridge, but three nightclubs near the riverside neighborhood popular with young people were evacuated as a precaution, Italian state TV said.

  • Pope calls for more humane prison life after Ecuador deaths

    Pope Francis on Sunday called for “more humane” prison life in the wake of bloodshed in a prison in Ecuador in which 118 people died and dozens more were injured. Francis told the public in St. Peter’s Square that he was “very pained” by what happened last week in Guayaquil prison. Last week, Ecuador's president declared a state of emergency in the prison system following a battle among gang members that killed at least 118 people and injured 79 in what authorities said was the worst prison bloodbath ever in the country.

  • Southern Baptists press for sex abuse review to advance

    A top Southern Baptist Convention committee is facing mounting pressure from within the denomination to move forward without further delay an investigation into how it handled sexual abuse allegations. Many seminary presidents, state convention leaders and pastors in the nation's largest Protestant denomination are frustrated with the Executive Committee’s inaction. The critics, growing in number, have called for the committee to accept the terms of the investigation set by thousands of Southern Baptist delegates in June.

  • Helicopter and plane collide midair in Arizona; 2 killed

    The plane landed safely, and the flight instructor and a student inside were not hurt. The collision happened in the city of Chandler near its municipal airport, said police Sgt. Jason McClimans. The Chandler Fire Department received reports of a fire in a brush field next to the airport shortly before 8 a.m. Crews found a large plume of smoke and the wreckage of the helicopter on fire but were able to extinguish it relatively quickly, fire officials said.

  • UAE official says time to manage rivalry with Iran and Turkey

    The United Arab Emirates is trying to manage long-running rivalries with Iran and Turkey through dialogue to avoid any new confrontations in the region as the Gulf state hones in on its economy post COVID-19, a senior official said. Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, told a conference on Saturday there was uncertainty about the United States commitment to the region and concern about a "looming cold war" between Washington and Beijing. Gulf states, which have strong economic ties with China, are also heavily reliant on the U.S. military umbrella and are closely watching talks between global powers and Iran to revive a 2015 nuclear pact as well as the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal.

  • What Jimmy Carter, 97, can teach us about retirement

    Anyone wondering what the keys to a successful, happy retirement are needn’t look any further than Jimmy Carter. Like lots of people, Carter was forced into early retirement, albeit in an unusual way: his re-election bid was crushed by Ronald Reagan in a 1980 landslide. It has been such a long stretch of achievement, that the first half of Carter’s life—when he was an engineering officer on a nuclear submarine, peanut farmer, governor of Georgia and president—seems like ancient history.

  • ZR48 Corvette Boat Outruns The Cops

    Look at that thing go!

  • Sorry Hellcats, This Impala SS Gave Chase In The 1990s

    Thanks to a reader tip, we discovered a stolen Chevy Impala SS that put up a heck of a police chase!

  • Terrifying Tahoe Throws Down With Hellcat For The Win

    This is one hellacious SUV!

  • Authorities Explain What TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar, 19, Was Doing Before Deadly Police Chase

    Gabriel Salazar was driving a Chevrolet Camaro carrying three passengers when he crashed and the vehicle caught fire, authorities said

  • Here’s How The Plymouth Police Car Created One Of America’s Favorite Muscle Cars

    There's a surprising link between it and the Road Runner.

  • Officials investigating mid-air collision between plane and helicopter in Chandler

    Crews are on scene of a mid-air collision between a plane and a helicopter in Chandler.

  • Man killed in crash on Maine Turnpike

    A Massachusetts man died late Thursday night when his car was hit by a tractor-trailer on the Maine Turnpike in Wells.