Plane backfired before crash that killed child on the ground

  • NTSB investigators work the scene of a plane crash near North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Tuesday, March 16, 2021. A four-year-old child riding in a vehicle on the ground and the pilot and passenger in the plane were killed. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
  • The SUV which was struck by an airplane Monday is seen behind police lines on a residential street near North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. A four-year-old child riding in the vehicle and the pilot and passenger in the plane were killed. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
  • NTSB investigators work the scene of a Monday plane crash near North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. A four-year-old child riding in a vehicle on the ground and the pilot and passenger in the plane were killed. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
1 / 3

Small Plane Crash

NTSB investigators work the scene of a plane crash near North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Tuesday, March 16, 2021. A four-year-old child riding in a vehicle on the ground and the pilot and passenger in the plane were killed. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
TERRY SPENCER
·2 min read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A small plane sputtered and backfired even before it taxied to a takeoff that ended tragically when it slammed into an SUV, killing both men aboard the aircraft and a 4-year-old boy in the vehicle, a preliminary report released Tuesday shows.

The National Transportation Safety Board report does not say what caused the March 15 crash, which happened moments after the single-engine Beech B36TC took off on a training flight from North Perry Airport in suburban Fort Lauderdale.

The crash killed Yaacov Nahom, 63; Grant Hustad, 71; and young Taylor Bishop, who was riding in the SUV with his mother. Nahom and Hustad were both pilots and officials have not said which man was flying the plane. Taylor's mother survived.

A witness at the airport told investigators that before heading to the taxiway, the plane's engine was sputtering “like a rough idle” and it backfired when the pilot revved the propeller. He said the pilot repeatedly took the engine from low to high power, doing it faster than pilots typically do before taxiing to takeoff.

A pilot on the ground who witnessed the takeoff told investigators the airplane appeared slow and had “a very low climb.” He looked away, but then he heard the engine shut down. When he looked back, the plane was about 200 feet (60 meters) past the runway and lower than 300 feet (90 meters) in the air. He said the plane still had its nose up when it began a right turn. The plane quickly stalled, plummeting toward the ground. No distress calls from the pilots were received.

A security camera video shows the plane slicing through the roof of the SUV at a steep angle before slamming into the ground and exploding.

John Cox, a former airline pilot, said the airplane's sputtering and backfiring before takeoff could indicate there were problems with the engine's spark plugs and the pilot was trying to clean them when he revved the propeller. He said the NTSB will inspect the engine for problems and examine why the pilots didn’t scrub the flight.

Cox, the president of Safety Operating Systems, an aviation consulting firm, said the pilot also appears to have erred after the engine failed when he kept the plane's nose pitched upward. That caused the plane to stall and drop uncontrollably into the street and SUV. He said if the pilot had dropped the nose, the plane would have glided and he could have at least kept control as it came to the ground.

NTSB investigations often take a year or more to complete.

Recommended Stories

  • NRA exec sheltered on borrowed yacht after mass shootings

    After school shootings that left dozens dead in recent years, National Rifle Association leader Wayne LaPierre said the resulting outrage put him in such danger that he sought shelter aboard a borrowed 108-foot (32.92-meter) yacht. During a deposition, the head of the powerful gun-rights group’s acknowledged sailing in The Bahamas with his family as a “security retreat” in the summers following a 2012 school shootings in Connecticut and a 2018 massacre in Florida. “I was basically under presidential threat without presidential security in terms of the number of threats I was getting,” LaPierre said, according to a transcript of the deposition filed in court over the weekend.

  • EXPLAINER: What is excited delirium?

    The attorney for the officer on trial in George Floyd’s death has raised the concept of excited delirium as testimony examines whether reasonable force was used on Floyd. Derek Chauvin, 45, who is white, is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Floyd, 46, was arrested outside a neighborhood market on May 25 after being accused of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill.

  • Yamiche Alcindor: Voter fraud is a ‘conspiracy theory coursing through the Republican party’

    PBS NewsHour White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, host and executive producer of Showtime's 'The Circus' John Heilemann and marketing expert Donny Deutsch discuss how the weaponization of the Big Lie of voter fraud in the 2020 election is forcing a battle between corporations and the GOP

  • EU expects to vaccinate majority by end-June - Bloomberg

    Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands will be in a position to fully inoculate more than 55% of their populations by June end, the report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-06/eu-will-near-virus-immunity-by-end-june-internal-memo-shows?sref=SCAzRb9t added, citing projections in the memo by the EU executive, the European Commission. The numbers confirm public estimates of vaccines the 27-nation bloc expects to receive in the second quarter. The Commission has repeatedly said the EU, with a population of nearly 450 million, is to receive about 360 million doses by the end of June in addition to about 100 million already shipped.

  • MAGA Riot Lawsuit Against Trump Keeps Getting Bigger

    Anna Moneymaker-Pool/GettyA federal lawsuit alleging Donald Trump, his lawyer, and far-right extremists at the U.S. Capitol conspired to deprive Americans of their civil rights by disrupting the count of Joe Biden’s electoral college victory with the Jan. 6 riot is expanding this week.Lawyers for the NAACP, which brought the suit early this year on behalf of Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), are set to file an amended complaint on Wednesday adding ten new plaintiffs, two people familiar with the matter say. The new plaintiffs will include other members of Congress, and the amended complaint is said to include additional information regarding the deadly Jan. 6 riot in Washington, DC, that then-President Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani are accused of inciting, the sources added.The addition of new plaintiffs was first reported by New York Times on Tuesday.Thompson’s suit, originally filed in February, accuses President Trump of violating the more than a century old Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, which makes it a federal crime to "conspire to prevent, by force, intimidation, or threat” officials from holding office or carrying out their official duties.Thompson named the far-right groups, the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys, as defendants alongside and alleged co-conspirators alongside former President Trump.Former President Trump named Jesse Binnall, a veteran of the Trump campaign’s legal team and former Trump National Security Advisor Gen. Mike Flynn’s defense team, to represent him in the suit.The expansion of the Thompson suit comes as Trump’s post-presidency legal problems continue to mount even as his party and the conservative movement have attempted to move on from the Jan. 6 riot and deaths caused by the insurrection as quickly as they can.Half of Republicans Believe False Accounts of Capitol Riot, Poll RevealsTwo Capitol police officers, James Blassingame and James Hemby, filed a federal lawsuit against Trump in late March over injuries stemming from their service at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The two officers, both veterans of the Capitol police for over a decade, claim former President Trump “inflamed, encouraged, incited, directed, and aided and abetted” the “insurrectionist mob” that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 and caused both men’s injuries.Blassingame says he has suffered head and back pain as well as bouts of depression as a result of his service during the attack and Hemby says he is under the care of an orthopedist for injuries to his head and back by rioters.President Trump has yet to respond to the suit or identify an attorney who will represent him in that suit.Trump also faces a lawsuit from Rep. Eric Swalwell, who has accused former President Trump, his son Don Jr, and Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks of engaging in a conspiracy against civil rights by allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 riot.All of this is part of a growing parade of criminal investigations and lawsuits filed on a variety of matters that continue to follow Trump, his family, his business empire, and his close associates in the months following the conclusion of his presidency. In recent weeks, the ex-president has privately griped that his enemies are going to be probing and “suing me for the rest of my life.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter's birthday in NYC

    A man shot and killed three people Monday night at a New York City apartment where a birthday party was being held for his 9-year-old daughter, police said. Joseph McCrimons killed the mother of his child and two of her daughters before killing himself, police said. NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said McCrimons, 46, had been in a relationship with his child's mother, Rasheeda Barzey, for 20 years.

  • Colorado to host MLB All-Star Game after Georgia voting law prompts pullout

    Colorado Rockies' stadium Coors Field will host July's All-Star Game, Major League Baseball (MLB) said on Tuesday, after the annual event was relocated from Atlanta in protest over Georgia's new voting restrictions. MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred on Friday ordered the sport to relocate its 2021 All-Star Game after Georgia instituted the new voting rules, which Republican politicians endorsed but critics have said aim to suppress voting among Black people and other racial minorities who tend to vote Democratic.

  • IMF favors global minimum corporate tax - chief economist

    The International Monetary Fund has long favored adoption of a global minimum tax on corporate profits, the Fund's chief economist, Gita Gopinath, told reporters on Tuesday, calling tax avoidance a troubling issue for the global economy. Gopinath said current disparities in national corporate tax rates had triggered "a large amount" of tax shifting and tax avoidance, reducing the tax base on which governments could collect revenues to fund needed economic and social spending.

  • Gutfeld: Only way to make money is to make people hate each other

    'Gutfeld!' host takes on corporations wading into battle over Georgia's election law

  • Mother and Daughter Die After SUV Plunges Off Calif. Ocean Cliff: 'Hole in My Heart,' Says Son

    The car plummeted about 70 feet at the Bodega Bay's Head Trail

  • Chapel Hill mall owner plans major update. Council wants to hear what public thinks.

    The 302,000-square-foot mall, Harris Teeter and other tenants with long-term leases are not facing redevelopment yet.

  • Dutch cargo ship adrift off Norway, crew airlifted

    A Dutch cargo ship was adrift in the Norwegian Sea on Tuesday after all of its crew members were airlifted, with some having to jump into the rough waters to be rescued.

  • NYPD investigates triple murder-suicide

    A 9-year-old called police after her mother and two sisters were fatally shot in what appeared to be a triple murder-suicide in Brooklyn late Monday.

  • Joe Biden wants to spend $2 trillion on infrastructure and jobs. These 4 charts show where the money would go.

    The plan includes everything from road repairs and electric vehicle stations, to public school upgrades and training for the clean-energy workforce.

  • Jeff Bezos says Amazon supports corporate tax rate hike

    Just last week, President Biden called out Amazon for using loopholes to avoid paying federal income taxes as he explained his goal of raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent. As it turns out, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is on board with the hike, which the White House says would help pay for Biden's massive new infrastructure proposal. Bezos said the company backs the Biden administration's "focus on making bold investments in American infrastructure" and "we recognize this investment will require concessions from all sides," clarifying that raising the corporate rate is one such sacrifice Amazon is willing to accept. *AMAZON'S BEZOS SAYS SUPPORTIVE OF CORPORATE TAX RATE HIKE https://t.co/8BRjGUNYNv — Gregory Korte (@gregorykorte) April 6, 2021 The tax increase may be one of the primary points of contention as Congress considers the proposal. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), a crucial swing vote, recently said 28 percent is too high for his liking. More stories from theweek.comAcademy says Oscar nominees and guests qualify as essential workersTrump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegationsJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxation

  • New Utah law requires dads to pay prenatal child support

    Biological fathers in Utah will be legally required to pay half of a woman’s out-of-pocket pregnancy costs under a new law unique to the state that critics say doesn’t do enough to adequately address maternal health care needs. The bill’s sponsor has presented the measure as an effort to decrease the burden of pregnancy on women and increase responsibility for men who have children. Utah appears to be the first state to mandate prenatal child support, according to the state’s Planned Parenthood association and the bill’s sponsor.

  • How Star Trek Comes To Life | First Contact Day | Paramount+

    Creating the Star Trek Universe takes, well, a universe of talent. Gersha Phillips (Costume Designer) is joined by Neville Page (Lead Creature Designer), James MacKinnon (Makeup Department Head), and Jason Zimmerman (Lead Visual Effects Supervisor). In a panel hosted by Mica Burton, the group covers everything from designing new creatures and costumes to the immense amount of collaboration between production departments. Stream full episodes of Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, and other series in the Star Trek Universe on Paramount+.

  • The 'laughable' comparison between Colorado and Georgia voting requirements

    "Colorado is such an easy place to vote," Paul Teske, dean of Public Affairs at the University of Colorado Denver, told Insider.

  • Woo hoo! Baddoo hits again, Tigers rookie tops Twins in 10th

    Akil Baddoo homered in each of his first two big league games — but his team lost both. Baddoo added another big hit in this charmed start to his career, lining an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Tigers a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. Baddoo made his debut Sunday against Cleveland and homered on the first pitch thrown to him.

  • Minneapolis Police Chief Testifies During Derek Chauvin's Trial That Kneeling On George Floyd’s Neck Violated Policy

    The Minneapolis police chief testified Monday that now-fired Officer Derek Chauvin violated departmental policy in pinning his knee on George Floyd’s neck and keeping him down after Floyd had stopped resisting and was in distress. Continuing to kneel on Floyd’s neck once he was handcuffed behind his back and lying on his stomach was “in no way, shape or form” part of department policy or training, “and it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values,” Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said on Day Six of Chauvin’s murder trial. Arradondo, the city’s first Black chief, fired Chauvin and three other officers the day after Floyd’s death last May, and in June called it “murder.” While police have long been accused of closing ranks to protect fellow members of the force who have been accused of wrongdoing — the “blue wall of silence,” as it’s known — some of the most experienced members of the Minneapolis department have taken the stand to openly condemn Chauvin’s treatment of Floyd. As jurors watched in rapt attention and scribbled notes, Arradondo testified not only that Chauvin, a 19-year veteran of the force, should have let Floyd up sooner, but that the pressure on Floyd’s neck did not appear to be light to moderate, as called for under the department’s neck-restraint policy; that Chauvin failed in his duty to render first aid before the ambulance arrived; and that he violated policy requiring officers to de-escalate tense situations if they can to avoid or minimize the use of force. “That action is not de-escalation,” the police chief said. “And when we talk about the framework of our sanctity of life and when we talk about our principles and the values that we have, that action goes contrary to what we are talking about.” On cross-examination, Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson asked Arradondo the last time he actually arrested a suspect. “It’s been many years,” the chief acknowledged. Arradondo’s testimony came after the emergency room doctor who pronounced Floyd dead testified that he theorized at the time that Floyd’s heart most likely stopped because of a lack of oxygen. Dr. Bradford Langenfeld, who was a senior resident on duty that night at Hennepin County Medical Center and tried to resuscitate Floyd, took the stand as prosecutors sought to establish that it was Chauvin’s knee on the Black man’s neck that killed him. Langenfeld said Floyd’s heart had stopped by the time he arrived at the hospital. The doctor said that he was not told of any efforts at the scene by bystanders or police to resuscitate Floyd but that paramedics told him they had tried for about 30 minutes. Under questioning by prosecutor Jerry Blackwell, Langenfeld said that based on the information he had, it was “more likely than the other possibilities” that Floyd’s cardiac arrest — the stopping of his heart — was caused by asphyxia, or insufficient oxygen. Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death May 25. The white officer is accused of pressing his knee into the 46-year-old man’s neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds, outside a corner market, where Floyd had been accused of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill for a pack of cigarettes. The defense argues that Chauvin did what he was trained to do and that Floyd’s use of illegal drugs and his underlying health conditions caused his death. Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney, sked Langenfeld whether some drugs can cause hypoxia, or insufficient oxygen. The doctor acknowledged that fentanyl and methamphetamine, both of which were found in Floyd’s body, can do so. The county medical examiner’s office ultimately classified Floyd’s death a homicide — that is, a death at the hands of someone else. The full report said Floyd died of “cardiopulmonary arrest, complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.” A summary report listed fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use under “other significant conditions” but not under “cause of death.” Under cross-examination from Nelson, Langenfeld said Floyd’s carbon dioxide levels were more than twice as high as levels in a healthy person, and he agreed that that could be attributed to a respiratory problem. But on questioning from the prosecutor, the doctor said the high levels were also consistent with cardiac arrest. Langenfeld also testified that neither he nor paramedics administered a drug that would reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The doctor said giving Narcan once a patient is in cardiac arrest would provide no benefit. Floyd’s treatment by police was captured on widely seen bystander video that sparked protests that rocked Minneapolis and quickly spread to other U.S. cities and beyond and descended into violence in some cases. Langenfeld said that “any amount of time” a patient spends in cardiac arrest without immediate CPR decreases the chance of a good outcome. He said there is an approximately 10% to 15% decrease in survival for every minute that CPR is not administered. Prosecutor Steve Schleicher noted that while some people may become more dangerous under the influence of drugs or alcohol, some may actually be “more vulnerable.” Arradondo agreed and acknowledged that this must also be taken into consideration when officers decide to use force. Before he was pinned to the ground, a handcuffed and frantic Floyd struggled with police who were trying to put him in a squad car, saying he was claustrophobic. Arradondo said officers are trained in basic first aid, including chest compressions, and department policy requires them to request medical assistance and provide necessary aid as soon as possible before paramedics arrive. Officers’ first aid training is “very vital because those seconds are vital,” Arradondo said, adding: “And so we absolutely have a duty to render that.” Officers kept restraining Floyd — with Chauvin kneeling on his neck, another kneeling on Floyd’s back and a third holding his feet — until the ambulance got there, even after he became unresponsive, according to testimony and video footage. The officers also rebuffed offers of help from an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter who wanted to administer aid or tell officers how to do it. The city moved soon after Floyd’s death to ban police chokeholds and neck restraints. Arradondo and Mayor Jacob Frey also made several policy changes, including expanding requirements for reporting use-of-force incidents and documenting attempts to de-escalate situations. Prosecutors previously called supervisory officers to build the case that Chauvin improperly restrained Floyd. A duty sergeant and a lieutenant who leads the homicide division both questioned Chauvin’s actions in pinning Floyd to the ground. “Totally unnecessary,” Lt. Richard Zimmerman, the longest-tenured officer on the force, testified Friday.