Plane burns after 'horrific' failed takeoff in Texas; crews celebrate no fatalities

When rescuers arrived to the scene of a plane that had rolled off a Texas runway and caught on fire Tuesday morning, nearly two dozen people had already exited the burning aircraft, authorities said.

There were no deaths or major injuries in the incident, but crews had to rush to extinguish the fire, which had engulfed the plane, a McDonnell Douglas MD-87. Dramatic footage of the fire showed black smoke billowing from the charred remains of the aircraft as crews attempted to extinguish the fire.

"I think we can all agree we can celebrate on today that no one was killed in this horrific incident," said Sgt. Stephen Woodard, spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The plane, bound for Boston, was attempting to take off from Houston Executive Airport and traveled about 500 feet on the runway before it rolled through a fence and caught fire in a field, officials said.

"We did find that all the passengers had self-extricated," said Tim Gibson, director of Waller-Harris Emergency Services District 20. "We absolutely, positively got the best outcome we could have hoped for."

One passenger reported back pain, Waller County Judge Trey Duhon said on Facebook. Two people with minor injuries were taken to a hospital and returned to the airport, CNN reported.

Gibson said crews assisted the passengers from the field after they got themselves out of the plane.

"They were very, very stunned," he said.

ABC13 and KHOU 11 reported that the flight was headed to Boston for the American League Championship Series games.

Remnants of an aircraft can be seen at the site of airplane crash near the intersection of Morton Road and FM 2855, on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Brookshire, Texas. No one was seriously hurt when the airplane bound for Boston ran off a runway and burned Tuesday morning near Houston, authorities said.

Emergency crews extinguished the blaze after employing "a lot of foam," Gibson said.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Utility company CenterPoint Energy told ABC13 that the plane took out an overhead power line, temporarily disrupting service to about 1,800 customers.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Plane makes 'horrific' failed takeoff in Houston aviation incident