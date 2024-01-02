Plane Bursts Into Flames After Landing On Runway At Tokyo Airport

A Japan Airlines plane was seen on fire as it landed on a runway at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Tuesday.

The airline said all passengers had been safely evacuated.

Footage from local broadcaster NHK shows the aircraft ablaze on the runway. Earlier footage posted online showed a burst of flames as the plane landed.

Japan Airlines said the flight is JAL flight 516 that had departed from New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, NHK reported.

The plane appeared to have collided with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft after landing, the airline said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A Japanese Airlines plane seems to have caught fire after crash landing at Haneda Airport



@RadaBoxCom



pic.twitter.com/36eqTilaer — Flight Emergency (@FlightEmergency) January 2, 2024